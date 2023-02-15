‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards Allegedly Threatened Wife Mackenzie Edwards Before His Arrest

Mackenzie Edwards and Ryan Edwards. Courtesy Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

More details about the events leading up to Ryan Edwards ’ arrest are coming to light. The Teen Mom alum allegedly threatened his wife, Mackenzie, after claiming that she cheated on him, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly .

Per the affidavit of arrest, which Us obtained on Tuesday, February 14, Ryan, 35, warned his wife, 26, in a heated phone call that people will be looking for her at work. The documents state that Mackenzie picked up the call — which took place on Wednesday, February 8 — after noticing Ryan was calling from his place of employment, Bobcat of Chattanooga. She recorded the conversation in two videos, which she provided to police as evidence and interpreted as “a legitimate threat on her life.”

“You better f--king lie to the dudes who come and ask you, they’re gonna come and ask you at work,” Ryan — who shares kids Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, with Mackenzie, as well as son Bentley , 14, with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout — told his wife, per the affidavit.

Mackenzie followed up by asking who the mechanic was talking about, to which Ryan clarified, “The people in the club I f—king joined Friday.”

“You know it’s a big no-no to be married and have your wife disrespect you in that kind of way,” Ryan continued, seeming alluding to his cheating allegations against Mackenzie . “But I said I’d take the ass whooping because I didn’t want the outcome to be [unintelligible] for you, and that ain’t fair.”

The recording transcript ends with Mackenzie stating, “I don’t want to be with you,” after which Ryan replies, “Yeah, I hear you, but you … look … I guess you didn’t hear me. What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”

One day later, the Tennessee native was served an Order of Protection and was ordered to vacate his residence by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, per documents obtained by Us at the time. Mackenzie alerted authorities that Ryan had broken the protective order by contacting her father, Bob Standifer .

Ryan was arrested on Friday, February 10, after violating the Order of Protection when he shared a revealing photo of Mackenzie via Instagram while accusing her of infidelity.

The former MTV personality — who has a history of prior arrests related to drug abuse — was booked on several charges, including harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.