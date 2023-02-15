Butler University student reflects on friend lost in MSU shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Michigan State mass shooting hits close to home for one Butler University student.

"This cannot keep happening. It's completely insane. People are losing their lives everyday to people who have no idea what they are doing. They are taking the lives of people they don't even know! There are 60k kids at that school. I just don't understand why this keeps happening. Why this keeps allowed to be happening," said Anna Dietz.

Anna Dietz is a sophomore at Butler University, but her hometown is in Michigan.

This Valentine's Day, she's wearing her Michigan State sweatshirt remembering the three people killed on campus last night, including her close friend from high school, 20-year-old Brian Fraser.

Left: Phi Delta Theta Fraternity Right: The Fraser Family/The Portrait Place

Brian Fraser

"It's so incredibly insane to think about a month ago I was just walking by him in the street and now I am never gonna see him again. He was the most lovely person. He had the greatest smile. The greatest sense of humor. The greatest laugh. He was the kindest, kindest person," said Dietz. "He touched so many people. Everyone loved him."

The 20-year-old was killed Monday night on the Michigan State campus along with 19 year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson and Alexandria Verner.

Five others were hurt.

RELATED: Michigan State University mourns loss of 3 students killed in shooting

"It's terrifying to think anyone at anytime, at any place — this could happen to anyone. This could happen here. The doors are unlocked here sometimes," said Dietz.

The situation has students on college campuses in the Indianapolis area on edge.

"I feel like I have to constantly let friends and family know where I am. Whether I am leaving campus, going into campus — I feel like I have to make loved ones aware of where I am just in case anything happens," said Sarah Montanez.

"It's very unfortunate. I actually feel unsafe around campus, especially at night. That shouldn't be a fear between all of us here. I feel things need to change immediately," said Dorrian Smith.

MSU sent out a run, hide, fight memo to students during the active shooter situation.

It's a protocol Indiana University also uses.

"We have to prepare for every situation. You might evacuate and run away immediately, you may have to hide and shelter in place and you also at very last resort may have to fight," said IU Bloomington Police Chief Jill Lees.

Lees says officers are trained for these situations.

For most universities, alerts are sent to student's phones and on social media.

Butler University tells WRTV it has a notification system in place called the Dawg Alert.

In the case of an active shooter, Butler says it would tell everyone to shelter in place.

"We have a crisis management team, crisis communications team, and emergency operations team in place and conduct table top exercises to ensure everyone knows their role as it pertains to our crisis plans. Last summer, representatives from IMPD and IFD visited campus to lead us in more extensive training and exercises," a Butler spokesperson told WRTV.

Purdue University uses digital billboards, texts and more for alerts.

Martin University says it remains on high alert at all times.

Students say they appreciate the alerts, but still feel like more needs to be done.

"You just never know. I don't know if anything is going to happen to me today and that's unfortunate to think about, but that's just the way it is in 2023," said Smith.

The students say their thoughts and prayers are with the families and students at MSU.

"We love you Brian. We are all thinking about him," said Dietz.