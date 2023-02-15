Married at First Sight’s Clint Admits He Made ‘Crazy Comments’ When Referring to Women’s Bodies

Apology time? Married at First Sight 's Clint Webb made comments that didn't just offend his wife on their Jamaican honeymoon but everyone around him — and he tries to explain himself in Us Weekly 's exclusive clip from the Wednesday, February 15, episode.

"I think in the short period of time that we've all been here, I wanted to exude and exonerate, like, I'm front street. I try to be as real as possible," he explains to the group in the sneak peek.

Last week, Clint and Gina Micheletti admitted during their honeymoon that they weren't attracted to each other as soon as they met at the altar. While they were alone, Gina said she didn't usually date redheads, and even specifically told the matchmaking experts as much. Later, while they were with the entire MAFS season 16 cast , Clint announced that Gina's body didn't match his usual preferences.

Matthew Khan Photography

"The physical component, typically, the girls that I've dated are very athletic, slender. That's just the mold that I'm attracted to," he said to Gina in front of all the other Nashville couples.

It wasn't just the bride who was offended. Later in the night, Clint takes the spotlight at dinner while talking to the group, acknowledging that he knows he offended many of them with his words. "Sometimes I say ridiculous, crazy comments and they're right off the cuff," he admits in the exclusive video.

"You came out swinging, strong and wrong!" Kirsten Grimes laughed.

"Strong and wrong! But let's focus on the wrong part," he says. "So I said some comments that were like off the cuff and in the moment, and it wasn't to disparage anyone. And so, I talked about, like, 'slender' and 'athletic,' and I don't think it hit the right way."

Nicole Lilienthal and Domynique Kloss chime in to confirm that they were offended. "It was the wrong choice of words," Clint continues. "It was just to, like, trying to give everybody some context of where I've been in my past life."

Nicole, however, doesn't appreciate that despite acknowledging the error of his ways, he never actually apologized. "I think it's disgusting what Clint said," she explains in a confessional alongside her husband. "Not only did he say it, he didn't even think to apologize after. He's a lot and for me to say that, that should speak volumes in itself."

See how everyone else handles Clint's speech when Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesday, February 15, at 8 p.m. ET.