Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
KRIS 6 News

CCIA hosts TSA pre-check program event

By Makaylah Chavez,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsohK_0knYxnf600

This week the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) is hosting a TSA pre-check enrollment event. CCIA reached out to Idemia, a security company, to help get flyers processed.

"It’s an expedited program so once you come through it allows you to get through the checkpoints a little quicker than normal," TSA representative Melvyn M said.

That's right. No more waiting in long screening lines, taking off your shoes or taking certain items out of your bags. The agency told us that it's easy to apply, there's just a few steps you have to take.

"They can go to our website and pre-register. Once you pre-register, you get an appointment or you can set it up as a walk-in but you have to pre-register first. Get a UE ID number. That’s important to have a UE ID number to get registered," Melvyn said.

A UE number is a universal enrollment identification number. It is similar to a confirmation code. Without it, you cannot finish the pre-check process. Another important item to bring is proof of identity.

This can be either with a passport or through a driver's license and birth certificate. If you have changed your name for any reason you must bring a marriage license or another document showing proof.

The pre-registration can be done on your computer or phone by answering a few questions. The rest of the process, like taking fingerprints, a picture and getting a background check done, has to be done at the TSA pre-check pop-up office on the airports second floor.

The pre-check program is a great option for anyone who is constantly on the go.

"I thought it would really be handy for anyone who are frequent flyers. You get around the crowds right through and be pre-checked and be ahead of the game," Nebraska native Al Hulbert said.

Once at the airport, the process takes about ten minutes. The last day to enroll is Friday, February 17. The pre-check is good for five years and costs $78.

For more information on how to apply, visit tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Corpus Christi, TX newsLocal Corpus Christi, TX
Online reservations for Easter camping at Labonte Park now open through April 6
Corpus Christi, TX18 hours ago
Corpus Christi and Portland police policies differ when pursuing suspects
Corpus Christi, TX5 hours ago
United Airlines announces policy making it easier for families to sit together
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kingsville officials say potholes scheduled to be fixed
Kingsville, TX8 hours ago
Port Aransas: An escape for winter Texans
Port Aransas, TX3 days ago
State lawmaker acknowledges safety problems on Harbor Bridge
Corpus Christi, TX11 hours ago
Non-profit looks to help local kids during spring break
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Xeriscape Learning and Design Garden to promote educational workshop
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Caller-Times will now print newspaper in Houston
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Aransas Pass High School students celebrates new accomplishment
Aransas Pass, TX9 hours ago
Black History Multicultural Celebration at West Oso ISD
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Parks and Recreation Department to offer youth programs throughout spring break
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Mental health pilot program offered at several CCISD schools
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
New Aransas Pass tiny home community
Aransas Pass, TX5 days ago
Caraday of Corpus Christi Assisted Living celebrates Black History Month
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Ash Wednesday services in the Coastal Bend
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Touch-A-Truck is coming to Alice
Alice, TX4 days ago
City of Corpus Christi seeking input on new Bayside Area Development Plan
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Ingleside baby will be born with half a heart
Ingleside, TX5 days ago
CCPD working rollover crash involving truck-camper on the Island
Corpus Christi, TX14 hours ago
Corpus Christi community celebrates 'Bluesday Tuesday'
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Exclusive: Uber driver narrowly avoids wrong-way driver on Harbor Bridge
Portland, TX4 days ago
Temporary fix to County Road 36 come after KRIS 6 News story
Robstown, TX5 hours ago
How a local group is trying to spread kindness through painted rocks
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
CCPD Deputy Chief makes strides with law enforcement career
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Dangerous road becomes a little more safe
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Vendor applications to operate at city beaches and parks close on Feb. 22
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
'Community came together': Support for shooting victim Alexis Gonzalez
Corpus Christi, TX14 hours ago
Coastal Bend residents worried about loose dogs in neighborhood
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
U.S. House Resolution aims to end Ukraine support
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy