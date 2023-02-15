Open in App
Oak Creek, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

Oak Creek married couple celebrates 78th Valentine's Day together

By Ubah Ali,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yv1PM_0knYxmmN00

An Oak Creek couple celebrated their 78th Valentine's Day together.

Mary and Gerald Graham's love story started in the 1940s in Michigan.

"I thought he was a nice guy," Mary said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bprUX_0knYxmmN00 Graham Family
Mary and Gerald Graham wedding photo-- 1945

A nice guy but if you ask her again, she'll tell you how Gerald really caught her attention.

"He was a good bowler," she laughed.

The love birds met at a bowling alley in 1942 and got married three years later.

Chocolates back then cost 5 cents. Today, it's closer to $20 depending on how fancy they are.

It's safe to say so much has changed over the years, but their love stayed everlasting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSzfH_0knYxmmN00 Ubah Ali
Mary and Gerald Graham at their Assisted Living Facility

TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked them both what the secret is to a long happy marriage.

"I always say, I take a lot, give a lot and I pray a lot," Mary said.

"Work together and enjoy life as much as you can," Gerald added.

The Grahams traveled, worked hard as a carpenter and realtor, and had four children including Catherine Wilkie.

"They've had ups and downs and they are still together," Wilkie said.

Wilkie also stated that her parents met each other bowling and they kept bowling.

Some would say bowling may be to thank.

78 years later, their family has grown to five grandkids and three great-grandkids.

Tuesday, they were honored as the longest-married couple at their assisted living facility in Oak Creek.

This couple understands things can get difficult, but also get the power of working through it.

"Be kind to each other and take care of each other," Mary smiled.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Milwaukee woman celebrates 44th anniversary at work and 50 grandkids at home
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Grape!
Milwaukee, WI10 hours ago
Five Nights of Bottles and Bites: Taste & Toast kicks off Monday
Milwaukee, WI10 hours ago
Mount Mary University opens up its vault to Steph Connects
Milwaukee, WI8 hours ago
Milwaukee man works to heal men, put an end to abuse
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago
Culver's donates 54,000 diapers in honor of Giannis' 54-point game
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
'Ministry through theater': Meet Milwaukee playwright C.L. Woodson III
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Two people rescued from floodwaters in West Allis
West Allis, WI5 hours ago
Project: Drive Safer Town Hall to be held at Marquette on March 13
Milwaukee, WI8 hours ago
Local photographer captures the beauty of southeast Wisconsin
Port Washington, WI3 days ago
Wheelchair-using man clears snow to raise awareness about accessibility
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
Bay View residents speak out against local forge violating noise variance
Milwaukee, WI6 hours ago
'Meat on the Street' to manage Milwaukee Public Museum café, coffee kiosk
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Officer Jerving named first recipient of Brewers Hometown Champions Award
Milwaukee, WI14 hours ago
Woman killed near 26th and Clayton Crest; Pérez issues statement
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
Milwaukee woman designs T-shirts to encourage safe driving
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
25-year-old hit and killed while walking in Caledonia
Caledonia, WI2 days ago
Family searches for answers after fatal battery of Milwaukee woman
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
2 men charged; 5-year-old dies after firing father's firearm
Milwaukee, WI15 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks kick off Women's History Month against Orlando Magic
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
Black pilot in Wisconsin changing stigma of what a pilot often looks like
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
I-TEAM: Proposed Fond du Lac Ave BID hopes to bring prosperity to Sherman Park
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Black trans woman dies from gunshot wounds before apartment fire
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
'Heart attack snow': Check to see if you are at risk
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Sunshine bumps temps into the 40s Tuesday; wintry mix possible in the evening
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
Family of 5-year-old who found gun, fatally shot himself speaks out
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Plenty of sunshine this weekend, Saturday temps in the 30s
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Growing Nation's first live performance in 10 years at The Cooperage
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Milwaukee Auto Show returns to Wisconsin Center this weekend
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy