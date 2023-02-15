Painter creates new mural at San Luis Obispo Museum of Art

A new mural is in the works on the outside of the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art building.

The mural, titled "SLO Rainbow," will wrap the walls of the museum and take the place of Erin Leann Mitchell's "Calafia Was Here."

San Francisco-based artist Leah Rosenberg says the shapes and colors on the new mural are inspired by San Luis Obispo and the surrounding areas.

"I wanted it to be a little bit more about places where people can go around here that feel like healing," Rosenberg explained. "These colors and sort of shapes come from that idea of like the nine sisters and the way that the sky looks and the serenity swing and the Lemon Grove loop, and so those sorts of places that I am also, as I'm painting, I'm also trying to integrate into my routine."

It's expected the mural will be complete by February 26.