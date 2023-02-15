Texans hire Cory Undlin to coach secondary, Chris Kiffin for linebackers: reports

(SportsRadio 610) - Two more defensive coaches have been added to the Texans' staff.

Houston is hiring Cory Undlin to coach the secondary and be the defensive passing game coordinator, while Chris Kiffin will coach linebackers.

KPRC2's Aaron Wilson was first to report the news.

Undlin comes to Houston after working in a similar role for the 49ers with Texans new head coach DeMeco Ryans. Undlin was San Francisco's defensive passing game specialist-secondary coach the past two seasons after working as the Lions' defensive coordinator in 2020. He's also coached for the Eagles, Broncos, Jaguars, Browns and Patriots dating back to 2004.

It will be important to monitor how Undlin works with two of the Texans' brightest young players, second-year cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre.

Stingley, last year's No. 3 overall pick, was limited to just nine games as a rookie.

In his limited action, Stingley's lone interception was against Pro Bowl quarterback Trevor Lawrence and he never gave up a touchdown. Meanwhile, Pitre had five interceptions, a sack, and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

Kiffin, the younger brother of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and son of longtime NFL defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, comes to Houston as linebackers coach after coaching the Browns' defensive line since 2020. He was the 49ers pass rush specialist coach from 2018-2019.

The Texans' coaching staff under Ryans in his first season is starting to take shape. Over the weekend, they agreed to make Matt Burke their defensive coordinator and Bobby Slowik the offensive coordinator. They are also retaining special teams coordinator Frank Ross and defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire.

Brandon Scott is the editor for SportsRadio610.com. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott . Reach him directly via email: brandon.scott@audacy.com.

