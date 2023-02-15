Counterfeit sports merchandise seized from store at SC Mall

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators said they seized counterfeit sports merchandise, including Super Bowl and other championship rings, from a store at the Anderson Mall.

According to the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office, the merchandize was seized from Kirk’s Collectibles on February 8.

The rings, along with other items with the logos of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, would have had a value of more than $15.7 million if they were legitimate, according to the investigators.

The Secretary of State’s office, along with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the seizure.

No arrests were made in the case but officials said their investigation remains ongoing.

“In addition to causing billions in damage to the nation’s economy each year, trafficking in counterfeit funds organized crime and terrorism,” said Secretary of State Mark Hammond. “Manufacturers of counterfeit goods do not adhere to health, safety, and environmental standards, and many counterfeit items contain dangerous ingredients. “

“There is no such thing as ‘harmless’ counterfeit merchandise,” continued Hammond.

