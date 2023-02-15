Man accused of stealing moped, pulling gun on owner in SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges after police said he stole a moped Monday evening in Spartanburg and then pulled a gun on the moped’s owner.

The Spartanburg Police Department responded to an incident near W.O. Ezell Blvd. and Arrowood Circle in reference to a stolen moped.

According to officers, Timothy Brandon Evans, 36, stole a moped from an apartment complex.

While traveling in a car, the owner of the moped noticed Evans pushing the moped on W.O. Ezell Blvd.

The owner approached the man pushing the moped and Evans pulled out a gun, according to police.

The victim informed the police that Evans ran away.

A K-9 was used to track Evans who was located nearby in possession of a firearm.

The moped was also recovered a short distance away.

Evans was taken to the hospital prior to being booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

