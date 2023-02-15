Open in App
KSN News

Pepsi and Peeps bring back ‘pillow-soft marshmallow cola’ flavor, this time for all to try

By Kaylee FullerJeremy Tanner,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ii5WM_0knYtSVF00

( WHTM ) – Pepsi has collaborated with the marshmallow candy Peeps again, but this time, you’ll be able to find the unique soda flavor in stores nationwide.

The original collaboration took place back in 2021 . However, Pepsi fans could only gain access to the marshmallow-flavored cola through contests run by Pepsi at the time. According to Pepsi, people were selling the soda for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market.

This year, the drink will be available for all to buy at retailers nationwide.

The soda will have a “pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor — paired with the instantly recognizable Peeps-inspired design in vibrant yellow packaging,” according to Pepsi.

“The collaboration is truly unparalleled – a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fan bases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and Peeps lovers all over the country,” said Katelyn Meola, Pepsi brand marketing director, in a news release. “Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we’re thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi x Peeps this time around.”

Cardi B, Offset partner with McDonald’s for Valentine’s Day-inspired meal

Response to news of the sugary combo poured forth on Twitter Tuesday in a mixture of review videos, memes and emojis.

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, which is a good thing for Pepsi and Peeps since the general tone on Twitter was more stomach-churn and less celebration Tuesday.

The reviews weren’t all negative, however, with one person claiming the drink tastes “like pancake syrup” and another tweeting, “I must have this.”

You will be able to purchase the marshmallow cola in mini-can multipacks and 20-ounce bottles.

The so-called “Father of Peeps,” Ira “Bob” Born, died in late January at the age of 98. Born led the Pennsylvania-based candy company his father started, Just Born Quality Confections, for much of his life.

Among other products, Just Born makes roughly 2 billion Peeps each year, according to The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tornadoes touch down in Liberal and across Kansas
Liberal, KS1 day ago
Victim identified in fatal semi crash north of Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
2.2 magnitude earthquake felt in Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Garden City Fire Department reports more storm-related incidents
Garden City, KS4 hours ago
Uvalde school district still uses alert system lawmakers cited as faulty
Uvalde, TX12 hours ago
Deputy police chief, former deputy chiefs sue Wichita
Wichita, KS9 hours ago
Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco honored at 101 Awards
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Severe storms today, stay weather aware!
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Club for Growth donor retreat set to feature DeSantis, Haley and others — but not Trump
Palm Beach, FL13 hours ago
Gradey Dick could break this KU all-time record
Lawrence, KS16 hours ago
McConnell AFB takes precautionary measures ahead of severe weather
Mcconnell Afb, KS1 day ago
Newton woman killed in crash on I-135 north of Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Medical services flight crashes Nevada, killing 5
Stagecoach, NV2 days ago
Padres slugger Machado draws first-ever MLB pitch clock violation: ‘Going into the record books’
San Diego, CA2 days ago
University of Idaho announces plan for house where 4 students were killed
Moscow, ID2 days ago
Hudson man killed in crash in Reno County
Hudson, KS2 days ago
Tornado damages homes in Liberal
Liberal, KS1 day ago
Sales skyrocket at the last Blockbuster after post-apocalyptic ad goes viral
Bend, OR9 hours ago
NTSB: Medical plane may have broke apart before deadly Nevada crash
Stagecoach, NV1 day ago
Virginia mother, daughter plead guilty to stealing over $170K in Social Security retirement funds
Shipman, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy