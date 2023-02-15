White House says there's no evidence things floating in the sky were aliens

Where’s Special Agent Fox Mulder when you need him?

The FBI agent at the heart of Fox’s 90s sci-fi hit The X-Files famously had a poster of a flying saucer in his office emblazoned with the words “I want to believe.” And that seems to be the mindset of a number of social media posters who have… questions about recent objects shot down over the U.S. by the military.

However, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press conference that, among the high-altitude objects that were shot down by the U.S. over the past two weeks, there has been “no indication” of extraterrestrial origins.

“I just want to make sure we address this from the White House,” Jean-Pierre said. “I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns.”

The question seemingly had to be asked after a member of the military was less than adamant about the activity having been Earthly in origin.

“I haven’t ruled anything out at this point,” Air Force General Glen VanHerck, head of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, had said the previous day about the objects brought down over U.S. airspace. “We continue to assess.”