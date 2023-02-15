PC Commissioners approve plans for new Beach Drive sidewalk

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A section of the Beach Drive area is about to undergo a major transformation.

For decades PC commissioners have wanted to put a scenic walkway along Beach Drive. On Tuesday, they approved plans for the $8 million project. Commissioners said the 1.5-mile walkway will feature a 12-foot sidewalk, pedestrian bridges, and landscaping. there will also be benches, water fountains, and rest areas on the multi-use trail.

“It’s really a cornerstone piece, and there’s no doubt in my mind it’ll be used on many pictures that we take and other things that we do as a community for generations to come,” said Panama City Commissioner Josh Street.

The sidewalk will stretch from Frankford Avenue to Florida Avenue.

“Beach Drive is the most beautiful road that we have in the entire city. And those of us that drive it often know how rare of a thing it is to have. And so us being able to do this is just going to take it and really appreciate it for what it is,” said Street.

The city’s one-and-a-half million dollar share of the cost will come from the general fund. The Florida Department of Transportation is funding the rest of the project.

Street stated that the construction will begin immediately, and expects the new walkway will be finished in two years.

