Couple celebrates 72 years of marriage in Topeka

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – At Presbyterian Manor in West Topeka, you’ll find this couple as happy together today, as they were in the 50’s.

Carlan and Irene met on a youth group trip.

Irene is a Topeka native, while Carlan grew up in Weston Missouri.

The pair have lived in the capital city together since Carlan graduated high school. Not only have they been romantic partners, they also worked together for over 40 years at their own accounting business.

With over seven decades of marriage, they have some advice.

“Never let the sun go down on disagreement,” Carlan Honaker said. “Settle it before bedtime. If you have to settle it around the dinner table do it that way. Don’t let an argument fester.”

“You don’t always have to be right,” Irene Honaker said.

The duo raised four children, and now have 33 great grandchildren, with one more on the way. They’ll celebrate 73 years together this June.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.