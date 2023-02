VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Police surrounded a motel in Venice as they search for a murder suspect.

Police activity was reported in the area of Lincoln and Venice around 1:15 p.m., City News Service reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. that street closures were to be expected and drivers should seek alternate routes.

Details regarding the suspect have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

