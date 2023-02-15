Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KNX 1070 News Radio

L.A. Council explores requiring more transparency on utility bills

By City News Service,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4WNQ_0knYppT000

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles City Council voted today to explore a potential ordinance that would require greater transparency from landlords on tenant utility bills.

The council instructed the Los Angeles Housing Department to report within 60 days on recommendations on the implementation of the ordinance, taking into account recommendations that include:

-- requiring landlords and third-party agencies to disclose the methodology of utility charges;

-- restricting billing for utilities outside a tenant's unit;

-- potentially using the LAHD as a mediator to resolve disputes for utility services between landlords and tenants;

-- compliance strategies such as an enforcement program.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who co-presented the original motion last February, said that many large buildings don't have individual meters for each unit, so what tenants receive in their utility bill is often an estimate based on a formula.

Raman and several other council members also presented a motion Tuesday calling for a program providing a right to counsel for tenants facing eviction.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
L.A. Council seeks more transparency on 311 calls in first district
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
L.A. Council passes protections for freelance workers
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Funds for housing: Tracking Mayor Bass' push on homelessness
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
L.A. Mayor Bass applauds Metro vote to explore using property to build housing
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Metro reports 12 percent increase in ridership for 2022
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
L.A. Council explores creating climate budget for city
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Judge approves $525k settlement of hot sauce company lawsuit
Irwindale, CA3 days ago
L.A. Councilwoman Yaroslavsky seeks funding for safety at Jewish institutions
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Ex-FBI agent faces sentencing for helping Armenian crime figures in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Malibu residents asked to dramatically restrict water use due to repair effort
Malibu, CA5 days ago
Bull-riding event coming to Downtown Los Angeles amid protests
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
18 arrested, drugs & guns seized in multi-agency gang investigation
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
CA Lottery confident they have the right winner amid stolen ticket claim
Altadena, CA4 days ago
Human remains discovered in water near Port of Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Evacuations underway for Irvine Unified students stuck at science camp due to blizzard
Irvine, CA11 hours ago
Bruce's Beach plaque dedication ceremony rescheduled due to storm
Manhattan Beach, CA3 days ago
Suspicious package at cargo facility at LAX prompts brief evacuation
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Long Beach Airport terminal getting year-long renovation
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
DTLA man charged with hacking into social media accounts
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Bugsy Siegel’s granddaughter sues businessman, Julien’s over memorabilia sale
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Accused killer of beloved L.A. bishop charged with murder
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy