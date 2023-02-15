"It was a feeling of helplessness.. The minutes turned into hours" – Now MSU is left to pick up the pieces following another deadly school shooting in Michigan

EAST LANSING (WWJ) – On Monday night a 43-year-old man opened fire inside two buildings on the campus of Michigan State University, killing three students and injuring five others, before taking his own life.

On a new Daily J , WWJ’s Zach Clark visits a topic all too familiar to Metro Detroiters – another school shooting, exploring the horrors students lived through and the choices lawmakers will now be faced with as police piece together exactly how this happened less than two years after the tragedy at Oxford High School.

The three students killed in a mass shooting Monday night at Michigan State University have been identified , and all three of them are from Metro Detroit: Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe; Arielle Anderson, 19, of Grosse Pointe; and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson.

A vigil has been planned at The Rock on the MSU campus Wednesday night, while the University of Michigan will hold a gathering on the Diag Wednesday night. Metro Detroiters are expected to gather in Troy Tuesday night.

