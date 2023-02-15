Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

FBI seizes 230,000 fentanyl pills, $130,000 after Albuquerque crash

By Chris McKee,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMXJN_0knYncSB00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a quarter-million fentanyl pills and more than $100,000 in cash is now in the hands of the FBI after an attempted traffic stop that ended with a crash in Albuquerque last week. One of the suspects in the crash is also now at the center of a continued federal investigation.

The crash happened last Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. near Bridge and La Vega Drive SW, just west of the Rio Grande. Before the crash, a New Mexico State Police officer saw an SUV pass his patrol car on I-25 going roughly 125 miles per hour.

U.S. Marshals arrest nearly 90 fugitives in Albuquerque during national operation

According to documents filed in federal court, federal investigators believe Edward Vallez, 42, and Jonathan Acuna, 22, were inside the SUV. Investigators say the driver of the speeding vehicle wouldn’t stop for police, eventually exiting on Avenida Cesar Chavez. The SUV then headed west on the city street, toward the Rio Grande.

Just west of the river, near the intersection of Bridge Boulevard and La Vega, investigators say the pursuing NMSP officer saw signs of a crash. Investigators say there was debris in the roadway and damage to a cinder block wall along with a white Dodge Durango SUV with significant front-end damage.

Albuquerque Police opens new University, Nob Hill area command

Officers eventually detained Vallez and Acuna. Acuna was held at gunpoint by a civilian before officers arrived. Meanwhile, Vallez was found roughly an hour later near Airway and Cannon roads, about a quarter-mile from the crash. Officers say they believed Vallez was in the crash because of injuries on his head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BW0J5_0knYncSB00
The FBI’s Albuquerque office say $130,000 and nearly 230,000 fentanyl pills were seized after a crash in SW Albuquerque on Feb. 9, 2023. | Image Courtesy: FBI Albuquerque

Inside the car, officers found three cell phones and a cache of drugs and money. The FBI says roughly $130,000 was inside the car, along with approximately 230,000 fentanyl pills.

The FBI’s Violent Gang Task Force has since seized the drugs and money, however, it has not filed any federal charges in the investigation. The FBI says its investigation is ongoing.

Both suspects are facing state charges tied to the crash. Acuna is accused of leaving the scene of a crash and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. Vallez is facing charges related to the crash of speeding, DWI, leaving the scene of a crash and other accused crimes.

Acuna has since been released from MDC. Vallez remains in MDC in relation to other cases. Online jail records indicate Vallez has a federal warrant and is facing allegations of a probation violation.

According to documents filed in federal court, Vallez has been arrested 27 times in New Mexico. His residence was recently among 15 locations raided by the Violent Gang Task Force since September as part of a violence crime in aid of racketeering and drug distribution investigation. That investigation has netted roughly $1.8 million, more than 25 firearms and around 142 pounds of meth, according to investigators.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Man takes plea deal after deadly Border Patrol crash
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Man accused in fatal crash staying behind bars until trial
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
3 men found guilty of killing 14-year-old, 15-year-old boys in 2018 in New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jury finds three men guilty of murdering Albuquerque teens
Albuquerque, NM12 hours ago
SFPD Arrest Magistrate Khalsa for DWI
Santa Fe, NM18 hours ago
Info sought in December burglary of Carlsbad Pizza Hut
Carlsbad, NM6 hours ago
New Mexico students hand out fentanyl detecting test strips
Albuquerque, NM12 hours ago
New Mexico Indian Affairs appointee accused of rape in 2007
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
New Mexico Man sentenced to 20 years for robbing mail carriers
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Victims identified in North Valley neighborhood alleged murder-suicide
Albuquerque, NM6 hours ago
Newsbreak: Shocking Triple Homicide Uncovered in Albuquerque Home, Investigations Underway
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Police arrest Albuquerque murder suspect; removed GPS monitor
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Appeals heard against Albuquerque sanctioned homeless camp
Albuquerque, NM6 hours ago
Albuquerque Iron Man sculpture toppled in downtown car crash
Albuquerque, NM10 hours ago
State Supreme Court rules on juvenile amenability
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
Jury deliberations begin for men accused of killing Albuquerque teens
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
I-25 Los Lunas on-ramp toward Belen closed this week
Los Lunas, NM3 hours ago
Neighbors claim accused killer shot through ceiling weeks before murders
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Residents file appeal over future North Valley car wash
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Three dead in Albuquerque North Valley shooting
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Where were the strongest wind gusts in New Mexico on February 26?
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago
KRQE Newsfeed: CYFD lawsuit, Catalytic converter theft, Cool and windy, Speeding problem, Lion transfer
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Trial set for man charged in Pokémon Go murder
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Los Alamos teen arrested for several felonies
Los Alamos, NM4 days ago
Police identify two out of three dead in brutal triple homicide where trail of blood led inside house
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque officer fired after shooting investigation
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Family of Albuquerque mom killed by drunk driver speaks out
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
1 dead, multiple others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Woman sentenced to 10 years for drunk driving crash
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Westbound I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to crash
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy