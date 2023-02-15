Open in App
Leetsdale, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Leetsdale to use Rave Alert as new notification system to alert residents about emergencies and activities

By Michael DiVittorio,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGiLS_0knYnH7200

Leetsdale officials have approved the use of a new messaging system to help alert residents of emergencies and borough events.

Council voted Feb. 9 to approve the use of Rave Alert, a mass notification system through Rave Mobile Safety, at a cost of $1,250 a year.

“It is a minimum cost for a service that is extremely useful,” council vice president Maria Napolitano said.

The system can send messages via text, email, desktop, voice, public address systems, social media and more. Residents will have to register to get the free alerts.

Rave Alert has been certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under the Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technology Act, and is used by various institutions such as Duke University and Ohio State.

Mayor Sandra Ford said she was inspired to put the borough on an alert system following the blackouts due to an ice storm in December a few days before Christmas.

The borough building was used as a community shelter where people could warm up and get food during that time.

“There were seniors that lived on Washington Street and they had no power,” Ford said. “We had to go door-to-door to find them to tell them our community room was open. We had no way of getting in touch with them.

“This is a way for us to get in touch with them. This is a new service.”

Councilman Osman Awad recalled cooking for people on that winter evening, and said he supports the alert system.

“It’s a good move in a time of need,” Awad said. “Everybody would be alert.”

Wesley James, councilman and Leetsdale fire chief, said the system’s messaging must be made clear to not only its recipients, but those who use it.

“No matter what brand of alert system the borough chooses, it must have a set policy and procedure as to who activates it, for what purpose, and what message it gives,” James said. “The (emergency management coordinator) should be an integral part of the process. Using it for the wrong purpose will only dilute its effectiveness in the face of a real emergency.”

Ford plans to work with police Chief Daniel Raible to make sure the company has all the info it needs to launch the service for the borough, which is expected to be available by the end of the month.

Residents interested in more information about the system and how to sign up can email mayorsford@gmail.com or call the borough office at 724-2660-4820.

In other news

The borough is forming a Fourth of July committee to help organize the holiday’s events.

The volunteer board will coordinate the parade and fundraise for fireworks among other activities.

Borough officials said they have about $7,000 for the Fourth and will need to at least double that in order to have fireworks.

Those interested in signing up can contact the borough office.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greensburg firefighters offer smoke detectors, add car
Greensburg, PA11 hours ago
Bridge project will restrict I-70 nighttime traffic in Rostraver, North Belle Vernon
North Belle Vernon, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh region's mild winter mitigates some of the misery of 'pothole season'
Monroeville, PA21 hours ago
Morning Roundup: Funeral service set for Belle Vernon Area student
Belle Vernon, PA20 hours ago
Arnold felon found in possession of loaded gun after seen running stop sign, police say
Arnold, PA17 hours ago
Merged Excela, Butler health system is struggling financially, CEO says
Butler, PA12 hours ago
Regional initiative launches on patient safety and technology in health care
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Fire sprinkler rupture forces Pittsburgh Playhouse evacuation, shows canceled
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
North Huntingdon police seeking woman in $10,000 fortune-telling scheme
North Huntingdon, PA11 hours ago
North Huntingdon developer adds franchise division to attract businesses
North Huntingdon, PA2 days ago
Police: Man shot in Pittsburgh parking lot
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
Forget 'Game of Thrones,' Freeport divers find their own Dire Wolf
Freeport, PA15 hours ago
Salutes, not sobs: Concert honoring Brackenridge Chief McIntire benefits several Alle-Kiski Valley departments
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to robbing a Dormont bank in December
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
Greensburg man dies after wreck in Murrysville, medical examiner says
Murrysville, PA10 hours ago
Former 'Mr. Pittsburgh' overcomes cancer, creates fitness hotline for seniors
Pittsburgh, PA17 hours ago
So thrifty: Buying, selling secondhand is affordable, sustainable and fun
Cheswick, PA1 day ago
Missing Pittsburgh man found dead
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
After-school arts program expands to Irwin church
Irwin, PA1 day ago
Westmoreland at 250: Unity farm owners keeping history alive
Unity Township, PA1 day ago
Ritual House opens in Downtown Pittsburgh's Union Trust Building
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Student teams compete to raise money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society programs
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Band Together Pittsburgh gives performers on autism spectrum a chance to be in spotlight
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Behind the Art: Playfulness shows in Latrobe Art Center founder’s work
Latrobe, PA2 days ago
Vento's Pizza, home of 'Franco's Italian Army,' to close
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
University of Pittsburgh provost is finalist for presidency at Portland State
Portland, OR2 days ago
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's 2023-24 season to celebrate 'Power of NOW'
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Out & About: Trivia takes center stage at The Westmoreland's Art on Tap
Greensburg, PA2 days ago
Building the Valley: Springdale restaurant owner aims to put an end to 'food desert'
Springdale, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy