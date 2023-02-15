Leetsdale to use Rave Alert as new notification system to alert residents about emergencies and activities

Leetsdale officials have approved the use of a new messaging system to help alert residents of emergencies and borough events.

Council voted Feb. 9 to approve the use of Rave Alert, a mass notification system through Rave Mobile Safety, at a cost of $1,250 a year.

“It is a minimum cost for a service that is extremely useful,” council vice president Maria Napolitano said.

The system can send messages via text, email, desktop, voice, public address systems, social media and more. Residents will have to register to get the free alerts.

Rave Alert has been certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under the Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technology Act, and is used by various institutions such as Duke University and Ohio State.

Mayor Sandra Ford said she was inspired to put the borough on an alert system following the blackouts due to an ice storm in December a few days before Christmas.

The borough building was used as a community shelter where people could warm up and get food during that time.

“There were seniors that lived on Washington Street and they had no power,” Ford said. “We had to go door-to-door to find them to tell them our community room was open. We had no way of getting in touch with them.

“This is a way for us to get in touch with them. This is a new service.”

Councilman Osman Awad recalled cooking for people on that winter evening, and said he supports the alert system.

“It’s a good move in a time of need,” Awad said. “Everybody would be alert.”

Wesley James, councilman and Leetsdale fire chief, said the system’s messaging must be made clear to not only its recipients, but those who use it.

“No matter what brand of alert system the borough chooses, it must have a set policy and procedure as to who activates it, for what purpose, and what message it gives,” James said. “The (emergency management coordinator) should be an integral part of the process. Using it for the wrong purpose will only dilute its effectiveness in the face of a real emergency.”

Ford plans to work with police Chief Daniel Raible to make sure the company has all the info it needs to launch the service for the borough, which is expected to be available by the end of the month.

Residents interested in more information about the system and how to sign up can email mayorsford@gmail.com or call the borough office at 724-2660-4820.

In other news

The borough is forming a Fourth of July committee to help organize the holiday’s events.

The volunteer board will coordinate the parade and fundraise for fireworks among other activities.

Borough officials said they have about $7,000 for the Fourth and will need to at least double that in order to have fireworks.

Those interested in signing up can contact the borough office.