Metro arrests man in bus stop murder

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metro Police have a man in custody in connection with the stabbing death of another man at an east-side bus stop back on January 15th.

27-year-old Justin Bell was taken arrested on Monday by the Criminal Apprehension Team, a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.

Police say Bell stabbed the man to death after the two got into an altercation near Boulder Highway and Nellis.

Details of Bell’s arrest haven’t yet been released. He’s currently in the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.