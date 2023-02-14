Open in App
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Men convicted in deadly drive-by shooting get life sentences

By Allison Shinskey,

9 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting will both spend the rest of their lives behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Chandanoeuth Hay, 33, and Jaythan Hang, 24, both of Providence, were found guilty back in October for the murder of 57-year-old David Page.

RELATED: 2 found guilty in 2018 Providence drive-by murder

Neronha said Page stopped on Lowell Avenue to pick up two people in June 2018. After they got in his car, Neronha said Hay and Hang pulled up in a stolen vehicle and fired at least nine shots before driving off.

Page’s two passengers were not injured, though he was killed instantly.

Investigators later learned Hay and Hang were part of a gang. Neronha said prior to killing Page, the two had conspired to find rival gang members.

Investigators later learned that the defendants were part of a gang and that the car they used during the crime was stolen.

