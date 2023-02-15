Playoff Standouts: See the top performances of the postseason; Vote for Athlete of the Week

The playoffs are finally here, with our District One teams beginning their postseason journeys with league tournaments. While the PCL basketball playoffs don’t start until Wednesday, last week was a big one to sort out a logjam at the top of the girls standings.

See all the top performances from girls basketball, swimming and indoor track

Milestones Continue to Pile Up for Courier/Intell Players

It was a big week for Lansdale Catholic senior Jaida Helm, who reached a major milestone and helped the Crusaders secure top seeding in the Philadelphia Catholic League playoffs. In Tuesday’s victory against Archbishop Wood, Helm had a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds, as the Crusaders' dealt the Vikings their first PCL loss of the year.

Then, Helm scored her 1,000th career point in a non-league win against Faith Christian in the final game of the regular season. Helm, who needed two points to reach the milestone, had 13 points in the game, as the Crusaders finished 20-2. She played her first three years at Abington before transferring to LC for her senior year.

Archbishop Wood senior Carson Howard scored his 1,000th career point in the Vikings’ victory over Lansdale Catholic. The center had a team-high 21 points despite playing just three quarters.

Standout Playoff Performers in Girls Basketball

Emilia Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy: The freshman had 7 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks in the Monarchs’ win over Mount Saint Joseph in the AACA semifinals.

Casey Harter, Souderton: In the SOL tournament, Harter led the Indians’ offense with 12 points in a victory against Pennridge, and she had a team-high 13 points in a semifinal win against Neshaminy.

Grace McDonough, Souderton: The sophomore tallied 9 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in the triumph over Pennridge in the SOL tournament quarterfinals.

Reese Zemitis, Neshaminy: Facing Pennsbury for the third time this season, Zemitis posted 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks to lead Neshaminy to its first win against the Falcons this year in the SOL Tournament quarterfinals. She had a game-high 17 points in a 2-point loss to Souderton in the semifinals.

Alena Cofield, Neshaniny: The sophomore contributed 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals to help Neshaminy secure a 34-32 victory over Pennsbury.

Cire Worley, Abington: Against No. 1 Plymouth Whitemarsh, Worley hit the game-tying shot to send the semifinal to overtime. She finished with a team-high 15 points, though PW escaped with the 45-44 win.

Abril Bowser, Abington: She sank six 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 18 points, in the SOL quarterfinal win over Upper Moreland.

Lil Metrick, Council Rock South: The sophomore drained five 3-pointers, for a team-high 15 points, as the Golden Hawks came close to pulling off the upset against No. 1 Plymouth Whitemarsh in the SOL tournament quarterfinals.

Bailey Balkir, Gwynedd Mercy: The freshman had the biggest game of her young career, leading the Monarchs with 11 points, in a 35-25 win over Mount St. Joseph in the AACA semifinal.

Mackenzie Kauffman, Bristol: The junior led the way with 12 points and an incredible 12 steals as the Warriors easily handled Calvary Christian to advance to the quarterfinals of the BAL playoffs.

Standout Playoff Performers in Boys Basketball

Christian Bliss, George School: In a performance that will be remembered for a long time, Bliss poured in 39 points to lead the Cougars to their first Friends Schools League Championship with a 64-62 win against Academy of the New Church.

Kachi Nzeh, George School: The senior scored 18 points to help the Cougars edge ANC 64-62 in the FSL Championship game.

Emeer Coombs, Neshaminy: Facing top-seeded Plymouth Whitemarsh, Coombs put up 20 points as Neshaminy came close to pulling off the upset in a 61-59 quarterfinal loss.

Kyle Berndt, CB East: Berndt sank five 3-pointers, on his way to a game-high 21 points, as the Patriots knocked off Upper Dublin in overtime, 60-56, in the SOL semifinals.

Teddy McCallister, North Penn: He scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Knights to a win over Pennsbury in the SOL quarterfinals.

Matt Campione, Pennridge: Campione erupted for a game-high 30 points as the Rams came close to pulling off an upset of No. 2 CB East in the SOL quarterfinals.

Indoor Track

Gwen Hamilton, Archbishop Wood: The Vikings’ freshman took home two gold medals at the PCL Championships, winning both the girls mile run (5:19.24) and the 800-meter run (2:14.29). Earlier in the week, Hamilton ran a 2:12.44 in the 800 at the Varsity Classic meet, which is the top time in PA this season. She was also named first-team All-Catholic.

Ryan McGinley, La Salle: The senior won the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.30 and placed second in the mile run (4:20.23) at the PCL Championships.

Drew Brill, La Salle: Brill won two individual events at the PCL Championships, finishing first in the boys mile run (4:20.23) and 3,000-meter run (8:52.84).

Max Muller, La Salle: The Explorers’ senior won the boys pole vault, clearing 11-6, and finished second in the long jump (21-3).

Swimming

Annie Jia, Hatboro-Horsham: The Hatters’ sophomore took home two gold medals at the SOL Liberty championships, winning the 100 backstroke (56.09) and the 200 freestyle (1:53.91).

Sarah Parker, Hatboro-Horsham: Parker won both the 100 butterfly (56.58) and the 100 freestyle (52.68) at the girls SOL Liberty championships.

David Ji, Hatboro-Horsham: Ji was the winner of the 200 IM (1:58.77) and took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.33) at the boys SOL Liberty championships.

