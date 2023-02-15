Michigan State shooting victim Brian Fraser remembered as a leader in community

Brian Fraser was a leader.

From sports teams to church programs, fraternities to classrooms, Fraser was loved. And those who knew him felt his impact.

"His light shined bright with love, leadership and kindness in the classroom, athletics and within the St. Paul community,” the St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church posted on its Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

The church cited an eighth grade essay of Fraser’s, which, according to the church, ended like this:

“Even though my friends and I are going our different ways, I will never forget them and the memories we shared at St. Paul.”

Fraser was special, the church wrote. And he was tragically lost “far too soon.”

On Monday evening, a gunman opened fire on Michigan State University's campus, killing three students and critically injuring five others. Fraser, a sophomore at the university and Grosse Pointe native, was one of the slain students. Arielle Anderson, of Harper Woods, and Alexandria Verner, of Clawson, were also killed.

Fraser graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School in 2021. He was an athlete in lacrosse, swimming and diving, and baseball.

"Brian had an infectious smile and sense of humor that could light up the pool deck and bring laughter to the entire team," the school's swimming and diving team posted on Facebook.

In college, he was the president of MSU's Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

"Brian was our leader, and we loved him. He cared deeply about his Phi Delta brothers, his family, Michigan State University, and Phi Delta Theta. We will miss Brian and mourn his death deeply," the fraternity said in a statement.

Fraser was "one of the sweetest and most genuine people out there," someone who never failed to make others smile, according to a GoFundMe description raising funds for Fraser's family.

By Tuesday afternoon, loved ones began leaving gifts on the Fraser family’s doorstep.

Fraser’s family was still processing the sudden loss.

Micaela Fraser, Brian Fraser’s sister, told the Free Press on Tuesday that their family isn’t ready to speak, but she doesn’t want her brother’s name forgotten. He was a light in their lives, she said.

She asked a Free Press reporter whether the reporter had a sibling.

The reporter said yes, an older brother.

“Tell him you love him,” she said.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press.