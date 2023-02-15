The Tennessee Titans have reportedly filled another position coach opening.

Former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten will be the Titans' running backs coach and run game coordinator, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Outten played center in Syracuse and started for two years. He became a graduate assistant at Syracuse the next year, then spent eight seasons at a Texas high school.

He got his NFL start as an intern in 2016 with the Falcons, then spent two seasons as an offensive assistant in Atlanta. Outten then moved to Green Bay, where he became the tight end coach from 2019-21 under former Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. Outten then followed former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to Denver when Hackett became coach of the Broncos.

DEREK CARR? Titans among teams expected to show interest in recently released QB Derek Carr | Report

LOOKING TOWARD APRIL: These 5 teams could disrupt Tennessee Titans' offensive line plans in 2023 NFL Draft

Hackett was fired 15 games through his first season in Denver, and Outten was not retained by new Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Outten was the offensive coordinator all season in 2022, but did not call plays until Hackett's departure after Week 16.

Outten, 39, had two interviews with the Ravens for their open offensive coordinator position, NFL Network reported Feb. 3.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans hiring Justin Outten as running backs coach and run game coordinator | Report