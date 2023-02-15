Should we have to include our race on the Census too?

Hola, amigos!

In its 2010 national population count, the Census started asking United States residents both to identify their Hispanic origin in one question and then mark a box for their race in the following question.

There were multiple options for both: Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, etc., for the former, and white, Black, Native American, Asian, etc., for the latter.

"(F)ederal standards mandate that race and Hispanic origin (ethnicity) are separate and distinct concept and that when collecting these data via self-identification, two different questions must be used," according to a Census report .

The additional questions caused some confusion and some comic relief , but the purpose was to dig deeper into the fast-growing Latino population.

The term Hispanic had been used by the Census since 1970, per the Pew Research Center .

But now there is a proposal to simplify things and just allow people to identify as Hispanic or Latino without having to choose a race.

Marc Ramirez of USA TODAY reports that the federal government is reviewing its policy on how it collects information on race and ethnicity.

This does not only affect Latinos. It also affects people of Middle Eastern or North African (MENA) background who often find that they must register as "white" instead of a label that more accurately reflects their background.

Latinos comprise people of all races and some might identify as mixed race. Ramirez interviewed one source who preferred the term Chicano.

Does it matter how we identify? People want to be counted and this information provides rich information about the tapestry of cultures that exist in the U.S.

However, it also opens the door to critics who decry "identity politics" and also forces us to examine our very complicated history of systemic racism.

If you have time, listen to the latest history podcast from the show "Throughline," which examines " the whiteness myth" and a Supreme Court case from the 1920s that denied a man from India citizenship because he was not considered white enough under American law.

Felicidades a Irma

You have read a lot in this newsletter over the last few weeks about Irma Herrera's one-woman show "Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?"

Texas-born, San Francisco-based attorney Herrera brought her work to the South for the first time last week at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in downtown Nashville.

I went to the show on Sunday and stayed for the talk back after the show. I saw several familiar faces including Judge Ana Escobar, one of the original Latino Tennessee Voices Live storytellers last fall.

Save the date: The next Latino TN Voices Live is Oct. 12, 2023. More details to come. If you are interested in being a storyteller or nominating someone, let me know. My contact information is below.

Student journalists: Apply for NAHJ project in Miami

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists hosts its 2023 student projects the week of July 10. It will take place during the association's annual convention.

This year, the project takes place in Miami. Students will work under the tutelage of professional mentors who will help prepare them for internships and jobs. Major expenses are covered.

Find out more about the requirements at this link . The program does not discriminate based upon documented status.

I was an NAHJ mentor for nearly a decade and served as project leader for three years before passing the torch to my successor. I have so enjoyed staying in touch with my students — several who are leading the project today.

Sonrisa Dickson hosts two upcoming event: Health Fair at TCAT - Dickson Campus on March 4 and Sonrisa Fundraiser at Compassion Church on April 29. Click here for more information .

Some upcoming concerts you may be interested feature Latino artists: Banda MS Eden Munoz on April 8 and Ricardo Arjona on May 28, both at Bridgestone Arena

