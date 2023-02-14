Open in App
Scorebook Live

SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 boys basketball rankings: Final regular-season rank heading into playoffs

By SBLive Sports,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08u8HA_0knYhBkG00

The playoffs are here, in a rush, after a whirlwind league race for a number of our SJS ranked teams. These playoffs will especially be daunting in D1, the land of the big boys, where Modesto Christian is the defending champion in an otherwise wide-open race.

The SJS finals are Feb. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, home of the NBA's Kings. Some of these ranked teams have been there, done that. Others have never been.

In these rankings, we will break down a theme for each team and what to expect.

1. Modesto Christian (22-6)

Last week: 1

The Crusaders were a surprise No. 3 seed in D1, despite going unbeaten in the section and being the top-ranked NorCal team all season. Then again, MC has never been a No. 1 seed in D1, and it went on to win five such championships, including last season (and a record 20 overall, mostly in smaller divisions). This is still the team to beat.

2. Folsom (25-2)

Last week: 2

The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in D1 and have played like it, including nonleague blowouts over Inderkum and Grant. Micah Johnston leads the show as a senior point guard for longtime coach Mike Wall, who seeks his fifth section banner with this program.

3. Inderkum-Sacramento (25-2)

Last week: 3

The Tigers have their finest team, better than the one that started last season 27-0 as a bulk of players are back with the aim to reach their first section final. Winners of 18 consecutive game, Inderkum is the No. 2 seed in D1

4. Jesuit-Carmichael (23-4)

Last week: 4

The Marauders are a storied bunch, having won 11 SJS championships and reaching a final 18 times, last winning one in 2014. Jesuit has as good of a scoring threat as there is in Northern California in the 6-foot-7, Stanford-bound McDonald's All-American Andrej Stokovic, though the going won't be easy for the No. 4 seed in D1 .

5. Atwater (28-0)

Last week: 5

The Falcons of Merced County are the only unbeaten team in the section, any division, and seek the D2 championship as the No. 2 seed. They run, they defend, they win.

6. St. Mary's-Stockton (22-6)

Last week: 6

The Rams have won 10 SJS titles and seek another, this one in D2 as the No. 4 seed in D2, under coach Ken Green, an alum of the school who played for famed coach Jon Gustorf in the early 1980s.

7. Rio Americano-Sacramento (23-4)

Last week: 7

The Raiders are rolling under coach Chris Jones and the 1-2 punch of guards Miles Lake and Luke Mason and earned the No. 1 seed in D2. This is the only section team to defeat Folsom this season.

8. Lincoln-Stockton (24-4)

Last week: 8

Seeded sixth in D1, the Trojans open against longtime powerhouse Sheldon-Sacramento and then likely draws top-seeded Modesto Christian.

9. Weston Ranch-Stockon (18-9)

Last week: 9

The Cougars have their best team since the 31-2 juggernaut of 2018-19, one that defeated two-time defending D2 champion Grant-Sacramento last week. Now it's a rematch, this time in D1.

10. Grant-Sacramento (18-9)

Last week: 14

The Pacers are in the D1 playoffs for the first time in decades, having won it in 1977 and a handful of other SJS banners in D2, or D3, including the last two seasons in D2. Guard Kiku Parker is a difficult senior to defend.

Bonus:

11. Sacramento (21-7)

12. Laguna Creek (23-5)

13. Monterey Trail-Elk Grove (15-13)

14. Sheldon-Sacramento (14-13)

15. Capital Christian-Sacramento (19-8)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Bench-clearing fight ends season for two southern Oregon high school basketball teams
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Maryland boys basketball playoff game turns ugly after alleged racist taunts by student section
Stevensville, MD17 hours ago
4 Washington high school (WIAA) regional girls basketball games you should not have missed
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Oregon (OSAA) 6A wrestling state tournament: Meet the champions, placewinners, top teams
Portland, OR1 day ago
SBLive's L.A. City Section girls basketball rankings: No. 1 Westchester, No. 9 Poly, No. 12 San Pedro make history
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Dylan Raiola, nation's No. 1 prospect, visits Nebraska Cornhuskers, throws the bones at basketball game
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Three Rivers League boys basketball 2022-23: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
West Linn, OR8 hours ago
Oklahoma 5A/6A boys basketball postseason recap: Broken Arrow still undefeated; Owasso, Moore take 6A road regionals
Owasso, OK17 hours ago
Sunnyside Christian knocks off defending champion Cusick for Class 1B regional victory
Cusick, WA2 days ago
Airline basketball player Tre'Von Jackson is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Feb. 13-19)
Bossier City, LA11 hours ago
Camden girls win big, return to South Carolina 3-A title game
Camden, SC1 day ago
O'Dea hangs on against defending champion Auburn to advance right into Class 3A quarterfinals
Auburn, WA2 days ago
Michael Butler's 3-pointer in final seconds gives Deer Lakes upset win over Steel Valley in WPIAL 3A semifinals
Munhall, PA7 hours ago
Pleasant Valley locks up second consecutive state semifinals appearance
Pleasant Valley, IA5 hours ago
Louisiana 'Marsh Madness' girls basketball recap: Oakdale continues surprising run to final on a buzzer-beating shot
Hammond, LA7 hours ago
McEvans cruises into 1A Championship with 80-69 win over H.W. Byers
Shaw, MS16 hours ago
Photos: Defending Northern California Open champion Modesto Christian overpowers Jesuit for SJS Open crown
Modesto, CA2 days ago
Ben Kitzhaber of North Eugene voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week
Eugene, OR17 hours ago
Sac-Joaquin Section Boys Championship roundup: Modesto Christian, Whitney, Sacramento, Marysville among winners
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Brock Blansit, Kael Combs have unbeaten Nixa Eagles soaring heading into Missouri Class 6 boys basketball playoffs
Nixa, MO1 day ago
Consistency remains a constant for Episcopal School of Acadiana boys basketball program
Cade, LA6 hours ago
Alabama (AHSAA) high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 state tournament matchups, game times
Birmingham, AL17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy