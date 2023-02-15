‘Teen Mom’ alum Ryan Edwards allegedly held knife to wife Mackenzie’s neck

“Teen Mom” alum Ryan Edwards allegedly held a knife to wife Mackenzie Edwards’ neck, according to court docs obtained by the US Sun Tuesday.

In a petition, Mackenzie, 27, detailed a series of alleged domestic violence incidents involving the former reality star, 35.

“Arguing, Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could,” Mackenzie claimed in paperwork filed Feb. 8, recalling an alleged Jan. 15 fight.

“Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me,” she alleged. “This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys.”

Mackenzie claims that a co-worker then called 911 for help.

The mom of two — who shares kids Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, with Ryan — also detailed an alleged Jan. 24 fight.

“[He] came into bedroom where I was laying down. Pretending like he’s going to punch my face. Breaks bed with me in it. Getting in my face yelling,” Mackenzie — who wed Ryan in November 2017 — claimed.

“I went to get kids and leave. He wouldn’t let me leave. Threw me down in living room. Threw menthol nicotine in my eyes.”

According to the docs, Mackenzie’s father alerted authorities of the alleged incident and claimed that officers found a loaded assault rifle in the couple’s Tennessee home.

Edwards was arrested last week and charged with a series of crimes. Silverdale Detention Center

Mackenzie nor Ryan immediately responded to Page Six’s request for comment, but he told the Sun of her claims, “I don’t speak for her. I never wanted to hurt her, just tried telling her. I would have loved to work it because I still at the time wanted to.”

As previously reported on Monday, Mackenzie also accused Ryan of threatening her . She recorded a phone call with her spouse that she “interpreted … as a legitimate threat on her life,” per an affidavit also obtained by the US Sun .

During the call, which Mackenzie has turned over to police, Ryan allegedly told his wife, “What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”

Ryan was arrested Friday and charged with harassment, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and an order of protection violation.

The troubled father of three — whose battle with addiction was documented on MTV’s “Teen Mom” franchise before he was fired by the network in 2021 — also shares son Bentley, 14, with series star Maci Bookout.