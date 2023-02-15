Pitt vs Boston College Live Feed: Panthers Hit Home Stretch

The Pitt Panthers will try to extend their season-long five game win streak.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are back at home for the first time in a week to host Boston College, a middling but dangerous team in the ACC. Pitt is in line for the top seed in the coming conference tournament, but will need to finish strong to keep Virginia off of their heels. A third of the conference schedule remains and finishing strong starts with beating the Eagles.

Matchup: Boston College at Pitt

Time: 9:00 P.M. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: Both Quinten Post and Makai Ashton-Langford have fouled out, Pitt is up 64-49 and there is 3:38 left to play in this game. We can likely wrap it up smoothly now. Probably time for a Aidan Fisch-Nate Santos-double-twins lineup to close this one out.

Stephen: Pitt has turned this one into a laugher. Every bounce seems to be going their way and they are capitalizing. The lead is at its largest of the night - 24 - with 6:49 to play after Nate Santos drove and hit a turnaround jumper from just outside the paint.

Stephen: Hinson just knocked down a sixth triple to bring his scoring total for the night to 20. He got fouled too and will go to the line after the TV timeout with Pitt up 57-41.

Stephen: Pitt leads 47-39 at the first media timeout of the second half. It's still been a little sloppy - the Panthers are still missing tons of layups and have committed live ball turnovers that cost them points on the other end - but are making enough outside shots to keep Boston College at arm's length.

Stephen: Halftime: Boston College 31, Pitt 40.

The Panthers have played far from their cleanest half on both ends - they committed nine turnovers, resulting in nine points for the Eagles. Pitt’s 3-point defense has left a lot to be desired - they’ve let a poor outside shooting team get plenty of open looks and Boston College capitalized, making four of 11 attempts in the first half.

But the Panthers found their groove late, scoring 23 of the half’s final 30 points behind solid ball movement and consistent attacks at the rim. Blake Hinson leads all scorers with 11 points and has grabbed five boards as well. Nelly Cummings provided a spark with six quick points and five assists. Federiko Federiko has done a nice job on Quineten Post defensively, scored six points, grabbed three boards and blocked a shot.

Stephen: Boston College has played inspired defense so far in this first half. They held the Panthers to just 3-11 shooting from the floor, but Pitt has made five of their last six to pull within 24-22 with 7:07 to go in the first half. Cummings' not 100% ankle looks pretty good - he's 3-4 from the feild and leads all scorers with six points. He has three assists too.

Stephen: Two assists and no points on zero shots in five minutes for Cummings during his first shift. Nike Sibande enters to replace him. Cummings is battling an injury. He came back in at the 12:26 mark with Jorge Diaz Graham and Pitt down 12-10.

Stephen: The Panthers are out to a 7-5 lead behind a triple from Elliot and a bucket each from Federiko and Burton. Post has a 3-pointer of his own and two rebounds. Both sides are just 2-7 from the field.

Stephen: At the Petersen Events Center, time and starting lineups stand still. The Panthers will roll with the same starters for the 16th game in a row - Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliot, Jamarius Burton, Blake Hinson and Fede Federiko. Boston College will send Jaedyn Zackery, Makai Ashton-Langford, Prince Aligbe, Quinten Post and Devin McGlockton to the floor to open this one.

Stephen: There are two things to monitor before the Panthers and Eagles get going tonight - one from within the walls of the Petersen Events Center and one from outside of it.

We'll start with the exterior. NC State is taking on the road to take on Syracuse two hours before Pitt is scheduled to tip-off. The Wolfpack are a dark horse to win the regular season title, a team similarly situated to the Panthers in NCAA Tournament projections and ranked inside the No. 20-25 range of the AP poll that Pitt is contending for. An Orange win over them would do the Panthers a lot of good.

At the Pete, I'll be watching how Pitt's starting point guard moves around in warmups. Head coach Jeff Capel said Nelly Cummings will not be at 100% in this game after suffering an ankle injury. Cummings can initiate offense, facilitate for others and score at a high level when he's at his best but it's an open question whether he'll be able to do that in this game.

