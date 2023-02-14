Coach K in house for Duke-Notre Dame game

Following two straight road losses, the Duke basketball team has fallen to No. 7 in the ACC standings and could enter the NCAA Tournament bubble if the losing streak continues. Fortunately for the unranked Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC), four of their next five games are in the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke, 12-0 at home this season, hosts the unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

And Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, are in the building. It's the first time Coach K has been in Cameron for a game since his retirement at the end of last season. They are sitting courtside on the baseline under the five national championship banners that his teams raised across his 42 seasons at the helm.

Here are the five Blue Devil starters against the Fighting Irish:

Junior guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Dereck Lively II

The Blue Devils are 10-3 in games that the above five have drawn starting nods. However, that includes the most recent losses at Miami and Virginia.

