In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House visits UConn to teach students the art of interviewing

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood in Storrs!



Dennis House visited the University of Connecticut campus on Tuesday to teach journalism students the art of interviewing.



Prof. Mike Stanton had the class prepared and they did mock interviews.



If you want a member of the news 8 team to come to your local school, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.