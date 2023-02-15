Suspect shot dead by Yolo County SWAT team attempting to serve warrant, sheriff says

A Yolo County SWAT team shot and killed a suspect Tuesday while attempting to serve an arrest warrant in the Dunnigan area, authorities said.

A SWAT team made up of deputies with the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Woodland and West Sacramento police departments was involved in the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

“The individual who was the focus of the warrant is deceased” after one or more members of the SWAT team opened fire, sheriff’s officials wrote.

No officers were injured, authorities said. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was armed.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released, and the nature of the arrest warrant was not specified.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of County Road 88C in Dunnigan, said spokesman Lt. Dan Beckwith of the Davis Police Department, just northwest of the Dunnigan rest area on Interstate 5.

The SWAT team arrived around 8 a.m. Tuesday to serve the warrant to the suspect, who was living in a trailer on the rear of a property, Beckwith said. The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m.

No one else was inside the trailer at the time of the shooting, Beckwith said.

Davis police will investigate the officer-involved shooting along with the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office under county policy for fatal officer-involved incidents because the Davis Police Department was not involved in the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office post.

The incident will also be investigated internally by the Sheriff’s Office, the Woodland Police Department and the West Sacramento Police Department, authorities said.