M&M Stingrays take part in Winter Open in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The M&M Stingray swim took participated in the annual Oshkosh Winter Open over the weekend.

The Stingrays tallied four first-place finishes in Oshkosh. Jacob Counts (12) recorded the first one after swimming a 1:23.99 in the 100 breaststroke event.

Counts also swam a YMCA-State cut time in the 50 backstroke (37.97).

Adrianna Getzloff (16) recorded a time of 1:00.64 to take first overall in the 100 backstroke, while Madelyn Krah (10) had a first-place time of 38.24 seconds in the 50 backstroke.

Elizabeth Possi (7) picked up the fourth and final first-place finish after finishing the 50 backstroke in 49.39.

Sadie Campos-Juckett (11) saw the biggest improvement of the week, trimming 7.91 seconds from her previous personal-best time in the 100 freestyle (1:29.28).

Irene Neumeier (14) shaved 6.87 seconds off her time in the 500 freestyle to finish third in 5:53.84.

Stingray swimmers set 38 personal-best times in Oshkosh.

Top finishes (Top-3)

Boys

Marshall Bennett (17) — 2. 200 breast, 2:31.53; 3. 50 free, 25.57

Jacob Counts (12) — 1. 100 breast, 1:23.99

Daniel Possi (10) — 3. 100 breast, 1:41.22

Girls

Adrianna Getzloff (16) — 1. 100 back, 1:00.64; 3. 50 back, 29.29

Madelyn Krah (10) — 1. 50 back, 38.24; 2. 100 IM, 1:27.05; 3. 50 fly, 41.02; 3. 100 free, 1:14.64

Irene Neumeier (14) — 3. 500 free, 5:53.84

Elizabeth Possi (7) — 1. 50 back, 49.39; 3. 25 back, 22.77; 3. 25 breast, 29.87; 3. 25 free, 19.88