Border Report

GOP congressional delegation holding ‘Biden’s Border Crisis’ hearing in RGV

By Sandra Sanchez,

13 days ago

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — A Republican-led congressional hearing will be held Wednesday in the South Texas border town of Weslaco.

A delegation of the House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a field hearing titled, “President Biden’s Border Crisis is a Public Health Crisis,” Border Report has learned.

Passing budget with billions for border security No. 1 ‘priority,’ Texas Senate leader says

The Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, and Health Subcommittee will hold a joint hearing starting at 6 p.m. CST at the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council at 301 W. Railroad Street in Weslaco.

A list of invited witnesses will be revealed at the event, according to information sent by the subcommittee.

McCarthy to lead congressional delegation to southern border

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, is the new chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She will be attending the “field hearing” on Wednesday in Weslaco, according to media reports.

After President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last week, McMorris Rodgers tweeted her support of the HALT Fentanyl Act to “secure the southern border, and give law enforcement the tools they need to keep this lethal poison out of our communities.”

Tomato shipment turns out to be 13 kilos of fentanyl

She also tweeted that “5 to 10 percent of the drugs (are) coming from Mexico … we MUST secure the southern border.”

McMorris Rodgers on Jan. 25 hosted a roundtable discussion with the HALT Fentanyl Act original sponsor U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina. Hudson also serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

On Tuesday, Hudson tweeted: “From the economy to the border to national security, the State of our Union continues to be challenged under President Joe Biden and hardworking American families like yours are paying the price.”

Border Report has asked for more information on Wednesday’s hearing. This story will be updated if more information is received.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

