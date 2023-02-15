Donny Osmond Extends Harrah’s Residency

Las Vegas(KLAS)-He’s a singer, dancer, actor, host and so much more! Donny Osmond joined Las Vegas Now with a big announcement! Donny talks about his extended residency, his amazing music catalog and his one and only Valentine, Debbie. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You can see Donny Osmond’s residency at Harrah’s, with several shows scheduled through 2023. For information and tickets go to www.ticketmaster.com/donny
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0