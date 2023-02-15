Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Donny Osmond Extends Harrah’s Residency

By Maria Dibut Galera,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cCmL_0knYYfhn00

Las Vegas(KLAS)-He’s a singer, dancer, actor, host and so much more! Donny Osmond joined Las Vegas Now with a big announcement! Donny talks about his extended residency, his amazing music catalog and his one and only Valentine, Debbie.
You can see Donny Osmond’s residency at Harrah’s, with several shows scheduled through 2023. For information and tickets go to www.ticketmaster.com/donny

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Modern American Fare At Table 34
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Tao Group Hospitality Kicks Off Day Club Season
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Aristocrat Gaming partners with Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Who is the ‘Suitcase Man’ and could his legendary winnings happen in modern Las Vegas?
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas’ Old West gunfight: Revisiting the bloody demise of the Kiel brothers
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Yelp’s Women Run Vegas
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Dancing For A Cause
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Stunning Magic And Extreme Comedy
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Village at Lake Las Vegas booming with new developments
Henderson, NV1 day ago
WEB Extra: Las Vegas Mayor candidate Victoria Seaman
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
The Comedy Of Chris Porter
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Dive In Movies at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces 2023 summer schedule
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Black dentist helped rewrite Las Vegas history
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Cat set to return home after nearly 2,000-mile journey to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Sip & Learn “Shochu”
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
If you’re looking to buy a house in Las Vegas why now may be the best time
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Missing man Collin Best found: police
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Photos show rooms where trio allegedly kept teens captive in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Coyote on Campus: UNLV police receive multiple calls about wild coyote Monday morning
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
WEB EXTRA: Las Vegas Mayor Candidate Shelley Berkley
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
60 members of UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine take part in white coat ceremony
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
Impact Wrestling Takes Over Vegas
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Goodwill of Southern Nevada holding hiring fair Tuesday
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Driver sentenced in deadly Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Golden Knights acquire Barbashev for prospect in trade with St. Louis
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Bellagio’s ‘In Bloom’ celebrates spring season beauty in vivid color
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Southwest Airlines passengers up 8% after December cancellations; overall traffic steady at Reid Airport
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
UNLV football student-athlete, 20, honored after sudden death
Paradise, NV2 hours ago
This is how long it will take to get a free state parks pass from the library
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy