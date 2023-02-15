‘Unprecedented crisis:’ Oregon lawmakers propose changes to housing bill

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State and city leaders say it’s the biggest crisis facing Oregon, and lawmakers are attempting to solve it by using local tax dollars.

Legislators held their first hearing Tuesday on changes to House Bill 2001 , which focuses on helping provide housing and reduce homelessness.

Lawmakers are already making changes to the homeless emergency declared by Gov. Kotek. They plan to declare it a statewide emergency to make sure there is money and help, not just in the Portland metro area.

Rural lawmakers say they are having the same problem as well.

There are some changes from the original bills already, such as eviction reforms. Another change removes a 60-day period to give tenants more time to get rent assistance before eviction. The measure also increases the notice for nonpayment eviction from three days to 10 days.

Additionally, HB 2001 also would include money to help homeless youth and housing development such as modular housing.

Many who support it, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, say even more needs to be done — Wheeler asked for state money to go directly to Portland on Tuesday.

“Currently, there are 800 separate campsites throughout the city of Portland. Populations living in these sites are often isolated. They lack basic humane services,” Wheeler said. “Facing an unprecedented crisis, Oregon’s homeless population who remains unsheltered deserve an emergency response that matches the scale of their unmet needs.”

Lawmakers have not attached a price tag to the bill. However, it’s separate from the $130 million Gov. Kotek asked lawmakers last month, which focused on rental assistance and temporary shelter.

A lot of changes are still ahead with an estimated 18,000 Oregonians unsheltered.

