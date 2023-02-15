Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

‘Unprecedented crisis:’ Oregon lawmakers propose changes to housing bill

By Lisa Balick,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huDXJ_0knYYAXO00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State and city leaders say it’s the biggest crisis facing Oregon, and lawmakers are attempting to solve it by using local tax dollars.

Legislators held their first hearing Tuesday on changes to House Bill 2001 , which focuses on helping provide housing and reduce homelessness.

Police: Armed man robs 2 businesses, strikes employee with gun

Lawmakers are already making changes to the homeless emergency declared by Gov. Kotek. They plan to declare it a statewide emergency to make sure there is money and help, not just in the Portland metro area.

Rural lawmakers say they are having the same problem as well.

There are some changes from the original bills already, such as eviction reforms. Another change removes a 60-day period to give tenants more time to get rent assistance before eviction. The measure also increases the notice for nonpayment eviction from three days to 10 days.

Additionally, HB 2001 also would include money to help homeless youth and housing development such as modular housing.

Many who support it, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, say even more needs to be done — Wheeler asked for state money to go directly to Portland on Tuesday.

“Currently, there are 800 separate campsites throughout the city of Portland. Populations living in these sites are often isolated. They lack basic humane services,” Wheeler said. “Facing an unprecedented crisis, Oregon’s homeless population who remains unsheltered deserve an emergency response that matches the scale of their unmet needs.”

Lawmakers have not attached a price tag to the bill. However, it’s separate from the $130 million Gov. Kotek asked lawmakers last month, which focused on rental assistance and temporary shelter.

A lot of changes are still ahead with an estimated 18,000 Oregonians unsheltered.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Becerra in Portland: Important to invest in youth mental health
Portland, OR6 hours ago
Oregon DEQ says Intel failed to monitor unsafe emissions at Hillsboro facility
Hillsboro, OR13 hours ago
Portland State University’s ‘Tuition-Free Degree’ covers tuition for eligible Oregonians
Portland, OR11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Central City Concern fights homelessness, government bureaucracy
Portland, OR2 days ago
Officials: Racist, homophobic flyers thrown into Oregon City driveways
Oregon City, OR8 hours ago
From crashes to burst pipes: Portland insurance agent answers questions
Portland, OR10 hours ago
Tualatin’s Moving Forward campaign aims to boost parks, pedestrian safety
Tualatin, OR13 hours ago
Hundreds of cars towed due to Portland’s record snowstorm
Portland, OR6 hours ago
Recession coming, but later than previously forecast, more economists predict in survey
Portland, OR15 hours ago
Parolee wanted for 36+ cases of ID theft in Oregon
Portland, OR6 hours ago
People in Maryland, West Virginia find mysterious dust on cars. What is it?
Inwood, WV1 day ago
Apologies, regrets, review follow Portland winter storm
Portland, OR7 hours ago
Will Portland police get to review body cam footage to write use of force reports?
Portland, OR1 hour ago
Portland barbershop lounge connects culture, Black community
Portland, OR12 hours ago
Virginia mother, daughter plead guilty to stealing over $170K in Social Security retirement funds
Shipman, VA1 day ago
‘We’re tired:’ WSDOT crews recovering after snowstorm
Washougal, WA7 hours ago
Cars, trains, buses, power: Oregon storm lingers
Portland, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy