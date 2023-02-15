Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

CDC data shows increase in suicidal thoughts among teen girls

By Mary Jane Belleza,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz6L1_0knYXaKN00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new report shows one in three girls or 30% have seriously considered taking their life, that’s according to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Alcohol abuse and sexual violence numbers have also surged among teen girls.

LIST: Resources for victims of domestic violence, abuse

“I knew something was wrong when they stopped talking when I started getting the everything’s good. Everything’s fine,” said Mindy Lefort, a mother of three.

Lefort said she makes sure to check in with her kids to discuss topics of mental health, abuse, and thoughts of suicide.

“My middle daughter has had to deal with it the worst personally,” said Lefort. “Last year we had to pull her out of high school and change high schools because she was a victim of all that stuff you read about in those articles and those studies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BeCO6_0knYXaKN00
CDC data shows increase in suicidal thoughts among teen girls (KLAS)

A Youth Risk Behavior Survey from the CDC, showed 18% of girls experienced sexual violence.

Sasha DeCania, a licensed marriage and family counselor said she wasn’t surprised by the study’s numbers.

“I wasn’t surprised. I think the part that was most troubling for me was the increase, substantial increase of sexual assaults against young women,” DeCania said.

DeCania said most people who experience sexual abuse are from people we know, reporting it makes it that much harder when people are isolated or are simply scared.

She also said those with depression and stress may also see an increase in physical aggression or self-harm.

So how can parents talk with kids about these hard topics?

Tips for Parents

“Kids know this is happening. What they don’t know is where they can be powerful in protecting themselves and that is our role as parents to teach them and people who love them,” explained DeCania.

Lefort knows while it will take time it does take a whole community when it comes to getting your kids help.

“It’s been a struggle and it’s been help from everybody. All of her friends, her community,” added Lefort. ” We put her in an after-school program to help push her in that direction where she’s made friends that helped encourage her.”

Numbers are also higher in the LGBTQ+ community. About 52% of LBGTQ+ teens experienced poor mental health.

For a link to the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior survey, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Photos show rooms where trio allegedly kept teens captive in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Chasing Horse case draws attention to murdered, missing indigenous movement
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Clark County students explore law enforcement careers
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man accused of murder on Las Vegas bus recently served 20+ years in prison, released from jail days earlier for prior knife threat
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family on Las Vegas sidewalk left goat head in hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Hackers obtain personal data from 200K+ in southern Nevada casino data breach, class-action lawsuit says
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Driver sentenced in deadly Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
‘No student should be thrown,’ Outrage expressed over incident near Durango High School at CCSD board meeting
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Coyote on Campus: UNLV police receive multiple calls about wild coyote Monday morning
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Metro: California man, passenger in SUV stopped at red light, dies in crash with speeding car
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas’ first Black police officer, Herman Moody, dies at 98, Metro says
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Missing man Collin Best found: police
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas schools’ decision to use distance learning points to importance of broadband access
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Man accused of stabbing to death another man on RTC bus in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
North Las Vegas shooting leaves man injured
North Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
60 members of UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine take part in white coat ceremony
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
Red Cross of Southern Nevada honors local volunteers
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Politics Now: 2/25/2022
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
2 juveniles arrested in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting that left 1 dead
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to committing COVID relief fraud while on federal probation
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas woman reflects on helping refugees one year after invasion of Ukraine
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Cat set to return home after nearly 2,000-mile journey to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Only on 8: ‘It’s scary because people don’t care,’ Las Vegas woman shares experience with loitering in her neighborhood
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Goodwill of Southern Nevada holding hiring fair Tuesday
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Southwest Airlines passengers up 8% after December cancellations; overall traffic steady at Reid Airport
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Suspect dressed as woman, brandished firearm, North Las Vegas police say
North Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Parents upset with CCSD over baseball coach firing
North Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Four critically injured, including 6-month-old, in three-vehicle crash in southeast valley, Metro says
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy