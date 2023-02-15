Vladimir Putin's Medical Records Now Classified 'Top Secret' As Concerns Over Russian Leader's Deteriorating Health Continue

Mega

Vladimir Putin ’s public medical records were recently classified as “top secret” after journalists attempted to investigate the Russian leader’s alleged deteriorating health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after months of speculation that Putin, 70, is suffering from cancer and other serious health concerns , the Kremlin classified the Russian leader’s medical records as top secret.

Although there was previously public proof that Putin was regularly accompanied by a top thyroid cancer specialist and visited a hospital that specializes in cancer treatment on numerous separate occasions, that proof has reportedly been scrubbed from the internet or else marked classified.

Even more surprising were alleged documents that previously showed proof Putin was meeting with a doctor named Dmitry Verbovoy , who specializes in acute illnesses, injuries, and poisonings.

Another document allegedly showed evidence the aging Russian leader met with an orthopedic traumatologist named Dr. Konstantin Sim as well as an ENT doctor named Alexei Shcheglov and infectious disease specialist Yaroslav Protasenko .

Additionally, previously public records now classified as top secret allegedly provided proof Putin met with numerous neurosurgeons from Moscow ’s Central Clinical Hospital, a resuscitator named Dr. Pavel Sharikov , and rehabilitation specialist Dr. Mikhail Tsykunov .

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s decision to classify his medical records as top secret came after numerous sources indicated the Russian leader is suffering from a myriad of health problems – including not only cancer but also Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and neurological difficulties.

In November 2022, one Kremlin insider revealed Putin receives steroid treatments for his current health condition and suffers from a slew of negative side effects .

“I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing,” a Kremlin insider spilled at the time. “This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden.”

“Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with,” the Russian intelligence source continued.

“It not only causes a lot of pain; Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects – including memory lapses.”

Other sources have attributed Putin’s decision to invade in Ukraine to a lapse in judgment brought on by the Russian leader’s health problems and subsequent treatments.