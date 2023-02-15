Sweets With Melody Sweets

Open in App
By Maria Dibut Galera,

13 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Singer and burlesque artist Melody Sweets launches her new web series “Sweets Spot.” Melody Sweets made her Las Vegas strip debut playing The Green Fairy, a role she created and cultivated, for Absinthe and has gone on to be part of a variety of other productions in the city.

You can tune in to Sweets Spot on Youtube.

