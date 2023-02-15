What to Watch: NASCAR’s 75th anniversary starts with a bang

The 2023 NASCAR schedule offers some fun new twists.

The NASCAR Cup Series kicked off on Feb. 5 with the Clash at the Coliseum, held for the second consecutive year at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Congrats to Martin Truex Jr. who survivied the 150 lap bumper car wreck-fest to earn his first ever Clash victory.

Next up: Speed Weeks in Daytona this week with the Duals on Thursday; Truck Race Friday, Xfinity Race Saturday; and the grandaddy of them all, the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

RETURN TO GLORY

Almost all of the races in the upcoming season will be run on Sunday. Daytona and Bristol are set for Saturday nights in August and September, respectively. The championship will then be decided in November at the Phoenix Raceway for the fourth year in a row.

The annual non-points All-Star Race is set for North Wilkesboro Speedway, a historic track that’s finally returning to the schedule. There will also be an exciting street-course race in June along the streets of Chicago.

NASCAR held its very first event on a road course in 1948 at Dayton Beach, Fla., just months after legendary founder Bill France St. called an organizational meeting in December 1947 at the city’s Streamline Hotel.

SCHEDULE TWEAKS

Bristol and Martinsville swapped race weekends this spring, with Bristol remaining on its traditional Easter Sunday date. Indianapolis and Richmond also switched out their weekends in the summer. Texas loses one race (to North Wilkesboro), while Road America is absent from the slate for the top-level racers. There are a number of new tracks on the Xfinity and Truck schedules, as well.

NASCAR’s 10-race Cup playoffs are unchanged from last year, with cutoff races at Bristol, Charlotte and Martinsville. The February race at Southern California’s Auto Club Speedway will serve as a farewell; NASCAR says this will be the last on its current two-mile track. Texas hasn’t hosted just one NASCAR race since 2004.

NEW CAR UPDATES

Fans are also closely watching for updates with the new cars, which dealt with some safety issues in 2022. A pair of drivers were forced to miss races after suffering concussions during apparently minor accidents. Officials began work on various safety improvements after the initial crash at Pocono in July, and those efforts reportedly continued into the offseason.

New TV contracts are also looming, and there are millions and millions of dollars on the table. Look for a deal to be finalized in 2023. The most recent broadcast rights deals were negotiated in 2013 and then signed with Fox Sports and NBC in 2015.