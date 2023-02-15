Open in App
Williamsport, PA
Snow shovel, potted plant thrown at physician assistant

By Brett Crossley,

13 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman burst into a rehab center and threatened a staff member with a shovel and then threw a potted plant at the physician assistant.

Officer Nathan Kendall arrived at approximately 4:41 p.m. on Jan. 19 after members of the Cleanslate Addiction Treatment Center near the 100 block of W. Edwin Street called the Williamsport Police, according to the affidavit. A physician assistant and a relative of the accused identified Jalessa Trisae Pavone, spoke with investigators when they arrived, Kendall said.

The 31-year-old Bloomsburg resident allegedly pushed through a door at the facility, entering what is called the “safe space” and began arguing with one of the patients. Causing a scene, Pavone was asked to leave, but responded with “I’ll smack you with this shovel” after she picked up the item from a back wall in the lobby, according to Kendall.

As staff called 911, Pavone threw the shovel at an employee, missing them in the process. Still angry and being asked to leave, Pavone allegedly picked up a potted plant and threw it against a window.

“There was no damage to the window, but the plant and pot were destroyed,” Kendall said.

Pavone’s relative corroborated the employee’s stories and gave Kendall an address to find her during an interview.

“[Relative] stated that they live in Bloomsburg and only come to Williamsport once every other week for [relative] to go to Cleanslate,” Kendall said.

Pavone was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, three counts of harassment, and criminal trespassing, according to a court summary. No bail is listed for Pavone, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

