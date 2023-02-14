Open in App
Dallas, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys & JuJu Smith-Schuster Signing? Or is Dallas Too Late?

By Mike Fisher,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaTSt_0knYTNTY00

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is about to get paid - something that maybe the Cowboys should’ve done a year ago - and maybe should try again.

FRISCO - A year ago, free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made a visit to The Star - not as a Dallas Cowboys recruit but rather as part of a sponsorship deal.

He mentioned at the time how impressed he was with The Star and he mentioned Dak Prescott, too, who was also present for the promotional 7-11 thing.

Said JuJu : “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. … The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms.”

In retrospect, maybe the Cowboys should’ve listened.

Presently, JuJu is involved in a "beef'' with A.J. Brown of the bitter Eagles, who just lost the Super Bowl to Smith-Schuster's Chiefs. (Well, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs .) We don't care much about that, and we never cared much for JuJu's goofy Tic-Tok obsession, either.

But a rebounding player on a cheap contract? That, we go for.

After signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs - paying him just $3.7 million - JuJu is now about to be a free agent again … and this time he’s coming off a season of rejuvenation in which he teamed with QB Patrick Mahomes to produce in a big way.

What if the 2022 Cowboys had a second receiver who caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns … all for just $3.7 million?

Dallas never looked seriously at this idea last spring, believing that a rehabbed Michael Gallup would work just fine as CeeDee Lamb’s running mate.

Then came the drafting of Jalen Tolbert and the signing of James Washington, and Smith-Schuster single-handedly did more for KC than Gallup, Tolbert and Washington did combined in Dallas.

Smith-Schuster is about to have a host of suitors, and it has been speculated that one team that could show some interest is the Cowboys.

But here's where the "speculation'' goes a bit awry: Spotrac projects Smith-Schuster's next contract to be worth $15 million APY. Could the Cowboys shuffle around cap room to make such a thing happen? Certainly.

But $15 million is pricy for a player like JuJu, who we could characterize as a "talented journeyman.'' There are players on tiers higher than him who only make a bit more ( Houston's Brandin Cooks at $18 mil? ) and there are players at the very top of the wideout food chain who are much more expensive but also much more productive ( Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins at $27 mil? ) and as those two would have to be acquired via trade, there is also the ever-present (in the mind of owner Jerry Jones) Odell Beckham Jr. price tag unknown.

JuJu Smith-Schuster signing with the Dallas Cowboys in the spring? A fine idea, really - if we're talking about "the spring of 2022.''

