Cowboys & JuJu Smith-Schuster Signing? Or is Dallas Too Late?

But a rebounding player on a cheap contract? That, we go for.
After signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs - paying him just $3.7 million - JuJu is now about to be a free agent again … and this time he’s coming off a season of rejuvenation in which he teamed with QB Patrick Mahomes to produce in a big way.
What if the 2022 Cowboys had a second receiver who caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns … all for just $3.7 million?
Dallas never looked seriously at this idea last spring, believing that a rehabbed Michael Gallup would work just fine as CeeDee Lamb’s running mate.
Then came the drafting of Jalen Tolbert and the signing of James Washington, and Smith-Schuster single-handedly did more for KC than Gallup, Tolbert and Washington did combined in Dallas.
Smith-Schuster is about to have a host of suitors, and it has been speculated that one team that could show some interest is the Cowboys.
But here's where the "speculation'' goes a bit awry: Spotrac projects Smith-Schuster's next contract to be worth $15 million APY. Could the Cowboys shuffle around cap room to make such a thing happen? Certainly.
But $15 million is pricy for a player like JuJu, who we could characterize as a "talented journeyman.'' There are players on tiers higher than him who only make a bit more ( Houston's Brandin Cooks at $18 mil? ) and there are players at the very top of the wideout food chain who are much more expensive but also much more productive ( Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins at $27 mil? ) and as those two would have to be acquired via trade, there is also the ever-present (in the mind of owner Jerry Jones) Odell Beckham Jr. price tag unknown.
JuJu Smith-Schuster signing with the Dallas Cowboys in the spring? A fine idea, really - if we're talking about "the spring of 2022.''
