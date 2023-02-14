Home Depot Presidents' Day sales 2023 — best sales now

From large appliances to outdoor furniture, Home Depot Presidents' Day sales are a great opportunity to furnish your home on the cheap. With less than a week till the official start of Presidents' Day, we're rounding up the best Presidents' Day sales you can currently get at Home Depot.

The good news is that most of the retailer's major sales are now live. This includes up to 25% off kitchen appliances, an extra 10% off Samsung appliances, and up to $500 off GE appliance bundles. The retailer is also offering discounts on storage/organization, power tools, and bedding.

We've been tracking Presidents' Day sales for over a decade now and while the February holiday doesn't get as much attention as say Black Friday, it's still among the best sales of the year. It's also the only major retail sale between now and Memorial Day.

So we're rounding up the best Home Depot sales on appliances we recommend or have reviewed. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes .

Best Home Depot Presidents' Day sales

Power tools: up to 50% off @ Home Depot

As part of the Home Depot Presidents' Day sales event, Home Depot is taking up to $100 off select power tools. The sale includes deals from Milwaukee, Husky, DeWalt, and more. For instance, you can get the Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Combo Kit for $299 (pictured), which is $300 off. View Deal

Air Fryers: deals from $34 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is taking up to 40% off select air fryers as part of its early deals. Save on Instant Pot, Ninja, Emerald, and more. View Deal

Wicker 4-piece Patio Conversion Set: was $450 now $278 @ Home Depot

Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to this $171 discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass. View Deal

Gymax Evaporative Portable Air Conditioner: was $176 now $148 @ Home Depot

Perfect for your home office, this portable air conditioner offers 3 modes of cooling and a total of 10,000 BTU. It features a water tank which can be frozen and used to power the machine. It also has built-in caster wheels that make it easy to move from room to room. View Deal

Outdoor grills: up to $100 off @ Home Depot

The season for outdoor barbecues will be here soon. Home Depot is taking up to $100 off select outdoor grills from Weber, Z Grills, Dyna-Glo, and more. View Deal

Weber Spirit E-315 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $749 now $699 @ Home Depot

You can save $50 on this Weber propane gas grill, which comes with three burners and a work areas on either side. The grates are porcelain-enameled cast iron and you can choose from black or stainless steel. View Deal

Samsung Side by Side Refrigerator: was $1,666 now $1,298 @ Home Depot

Editor's Pick: This Samsung Side by Side fridge holds a spot in our list of the best refrigerators you can buy. We like that it offers ample storage space inside, with an overall capacity of 27.4 cubic feet, and the inner door shelves are particularly deep — great for holding large cartons. Just keep in mind that it's not the most energy efficient fridge out there, needing 728 kWh/year to run. View Deal