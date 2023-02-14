Minnetonka repeats as state boys Alpine ski champion

No. 1-ranked Minnetonka High defended its state boys Alpine skiing title Feb. 14 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik with a combination of speed and discipline.

Seniors JD Landstrom and Stephen Reddington, both members of the 2022 championship team, placed sixth and seventh individually to lead the charge.

Minnetonka head coach Dave Gartner said the goal at state was to be disciplined enough to stand through both runs. All six of his skiers were able to do that and still post good times. The margin for the Skippers was greater than in 2022, with a 170-149 edge over second-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Coach Gartner credited Landstrom and Reddington, in particular, for their “unselfish approach” to the state meet. “JD and Stephen both would have had a shot at top-three finishes, but they dialed it back and executed the race plan to a T,” he said. “Our execution as a team was perfect. We dominated more than we had some other years.”

Landstrom’s time for two runs was 1:16.38 and Reddington’s combined time was 1:16.84. The state champion, Josh Nelson from West Lutheran High in Plymouth, won with 1:14.33.

Sophomore Oscar Anderson, in only his second year of ski racing, was third for the Skippers in 1:18.66. “That’s highly unusual,” coach Gartner said.

Another sophomore, Steve Conlin, gave Minnetonka it other counting score. Marley Barrett and Jack Wipson also contributed to the championship.

Although Minnetonka will lose three high-quality seniors to graduation, Gartner said another state title in 2024 is not out of the question.

“We will have Anderson, Conlin and Wipson returning,” the coach noted. “And we have three other skiers, who weren’t on the section team, but are right there.”

The Minnetonka girls team did not qualify for state this year, however, two individuals wearing the Skippers’ colors placed in the top eight.

Marissa Witte earned second place with a combined time of 1:16.00 on the girls course. Teammate Stella Stinnett finished eighth, one place behind Lake Conference rival Sonja Pendergast of Wayzata.

State Alpine

Boys Top Four

Minnetonka 170, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 149, Stillwater 146, Blaine 127.