Illinois House GOP unveils legislative priorities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois House Republicans unveiled their legislative priorities for the 2023 spring season.

House Minority Leader Tony McCombie was joined by several members of the House Republican Caucus Tuesday afternoon. He announced the creation of five working groups.

They include:

Sustaining & Protecting At-Risk Kids : to protect children in the state’s care from abuse and neglect.

: to protect children in the state’s care from abuse and neglect. Supporting Women and Families : to make Illinois a place where families can move and grow for generations.

: to make Illinois a place where families can move and grow for generations. Reigniting Illinois’ Strong Economy : to improve Illinois’ business climate, while still protecting workers and using our strengths – geography, workforce, and resources – to bring job creators and opportunity home.

: to improve Illinois’ business climate, while still protecting workers and using our strengths – geography, workforce, and resources – to bring job creators and opportunity home. Literacy Improves Future Endeavors : to address learning loss, improve reading literacy, and restore Illinois students to a place where they are competitive in today’s world.

: to address learning loss, improve reading literacy, and restore Illinois students to a place where they are competitive in today’s world. Improving Public Safety : to make our neighborhoods safe again, protect law-abiding citizens, and respect law enforcement.

“Republicans are here to work and these groups reflect not only that commitment but also our governing priorities,” McCombie said. “We are ready to be part of the solution on some of our state’s biggest challenges. These working groups are our first steps toward solving the problems impacting residents throughout Illinois.”

