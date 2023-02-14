Longhorns Rank High in ESPN SP+ Rankings

It wouldn't be an offseason without a rankings list adding gas to the Texas Longhorns' hype flame.

As another college football offseason rolls, hype surrounding the Texas Longhorns is swelling once again.

Texas ended its season with an improved 8-5 record after a 5-7 finish in 2021, but coach Steve Sarksian and company still failed to reach the expectations that comes with the spotlight.

Regardless, it wouldn't be an offseason without a rankings list adding gas to Texas' hype flame. ESPN released its preseason SP+ rankings on Tuesday and has the Longhorns ranked at No. 9.

The Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide and Penn State Nittany Lions round out the top five on the list, respectively.

The SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency and is finalized based on three primary factors, per ESPN.

1. Returning production: based on the rosters ESPN has updated as much as possible, accounting for transfers and graduation, etc. 2. Recent recruiting: what is the caliber of the team's potential replacements in the lineup. This is determined by the last few years for recruiting rankings. 3. Recent history: information from the previous two to four seasons to gather a measure of overall program health.

When factoring in these three points, it's hard to argue that the Longhorns are deserving of a top-10 spot due to recruiting success, though increased production on the field would obviously provide a significant boost.

Do these rankings mean guaranteed success for Texas next season? Probably not. We've seen projections that had the Longhorns as a College Football Playoff team at one point last season, but instead Texas settled for a disappointing loss in the Alamo Bowl to the Washington Huskies.

But with the future right in front of them, it's time for the Longhorns to live up to offseason hype.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .