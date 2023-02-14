Kevin Feige says Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 is being written

Despite being absent from the Marvel Phase 5 and 6 lineups, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger is currently being written.

"All I will say is that we have the story," Feige told Entertainment Weekly . "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

Spider-Man: No Way Home , which saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations of Peter Parker, grossed over $1.9 billion at the global box office.

Though no further Spider-Man movies were announced by Marvel last year during the unveiling of the Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6 slates, Sony movies chairman Tom Rothman confirmed that a movie would no doubt be on its way.

"You bet," Rothman replied to The Hollywood Reporter when asked about another Spider-Man movie. "When you can expect it, I don't know. Serve no wine before its time."

In the meantime, several different Spider-Man spinoffs are on the way including a live-action adaptation of Spider-Man Noir , the full-length animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney – all produced by Sony as part of its own Spider-Man universe. Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023, with a third sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse already set for a March 2024 release.

