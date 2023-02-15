Local MSU students describe on-campus shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Freshman Anna Nerat was on FaceTime with her parents in the dining hall when her mom got a safety alert text from Michigan State University.

“It had at the end ‘Run, Hide, Fight,’ and she was like, ‘Have you heard of this?’ and I was like, ‘No.’ We thought maybe it was a joke,” Nerat said.

Things sounded different when she left the complex to go back to her dorm at Armstrong Hall.

“I just heard so many sirens,” she said. “They weren’t close, but they were close enough that I could hear them, and I just sprinted into my room.”

Three MSU students are dead, and five other students are in critical condition following a mass shooting at MSU’s campus on Monday night. The suspected gunman, Anthony McRae, 43, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officials identified two of the students who were killed as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Mich., and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, Mich. The name of the third victim is being withheld by the family. (See AP wire story on page A3)

The shooting started about 8:18 p.m. Two people were killed in the initial shooting at Berkey Hall, an academic building, while another was killed at the MSU Union, a popular student gathering space. After the shooting, the university canceled classes until next Monday.

Nerat was driving home to Menominee on Tuesday with Hayden Buck, also a freshman, who lives in Owen Hall, for the weekend when they spoke to the EagleHerald. Buck said she was walking home from work when she got a text from Nerat — and every group chat.

“Are you safe? Are you safe? Are you safe?” Buck said, of her messages pinging in during and after she returned to her dorm. “I got onto the police dispatch, and I heard them say the shooter was heading to Owen. And Owen is my dorm. I started going into shock.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Cappaert, a senior from Stephenson, got a text from his friends who live across the street from Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, where the shootings took place.

“They saw people running out of the Union and Berkey Hall, as well as ambulances and police running up,” Cappaert said. “A couple minutes later, I received an email and a text message from the university about a shelter in place.”

The same text that Nerat’s mom received in the beginning.

His apartment is more on the east side of campus and isn’t near the shooting, he said, so he made sure his door was locked and stayed inside, answering calls from parents and texts from friends.

“I kept on doing homework because I didn’t know what else to do,” Cappaert said. “The main thing was just the rumors going around and just trying to trust what you were hearing.”

Nerat said she hung up with her parents to get on the police scanner. She heard the gunman was on the loose, as well as other places he was headed.

“We turned our lights off,” Nerat said. “We heard that maybe he was headed toward our complex. That’s when it was really like, ‘OK, this is actually happening.’ We barricaded our door with our dresser and were just laying flat on the ground behind my desk for almost four hours.”

She said they were lucky that the incident didn’t happen near her part of campus, but the scanner was still worrying.

“It was horrifying because a lot of stuff we were hearing on the scanner — you don’t know what’s true or not,” Nerat said.

Meanwhile, Buck was in her room listening to dispatch. She said throughout the ordeal, she heard sirens and a helicopter circling overhead.

“For hours, we thought there were multiple gunmen. That’s all we knew for two hours straight,” Buck said, as the texts kept coming in. “The dispatch said something about there being explosives. I can’t leave my dorm, but if there are explosives I can’t stay in my dorm.”

“I said I was, ‘As safe as I can be,’ to a few people,” Buck said.

Annette Trudeau, a counselor at Grand Ledge High School, about 20 minutes away from MSU, posted on the Mid-County News Alert page on Facebook that her house was open for any student that needed a place to go. She knew a number of college students from the U.P. from her 20 years as a counselor at both Bay College and Stephenson High School and as a resident of Stephenson. Her married name was Johnson when she worked in the schools, and she left Stephenson around four years ago to work near Lansing.

“I didn’t have anybody contact me, but in the midst of it, I just thought a kid might have been one from campus and maybe couldn’t get back on campus,” Trudeau said. “They were telling parents not to come to town. It’s a long way from Stephenson.”

She said the emergency response from other counties was amazing, as she heard sirens heading to the scene shortly after the news broke. Staff and teachers at Grand Ledge were keeping children in classrooms today (Tuesday) and tried to remain on higher alert, she said. Most schools in Ingham County were closed for the day.

All classes will resume at MSU on Monday. MSU is also offering counseling, and sent out emails for services available, Cappaert said. As he looked out his apartment window on Tuesday, he saw people leaving the dorm buildings.

“It’s going to be really weird walking on campus when classes resume,” Cappaert said. “I walked by where the shooting happened basically every other day for classes. Knowing it actually happened right there is going to be surreal.”