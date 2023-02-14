Open in App
Collier County, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Collier Commissioners approve massive mental health facility expansion

By Ryan Arbogast,

13 days ago
UPDATE: COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Commissioners have approved a proposed expansion to the David Lawrence Mental Health Facility in Golden Gate Estates.

The proposal passed 4 to 1.

ORIGINAL STORY: The facility would be a 64,000-square-foot center with 102 beds for mental health patients, located directly next to the David Lawrence Center at the intersection of Golden Gate Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

Collier County Commissioners heard 74 scheduled speakers at Tuesday’s meeting, who spoke from both sides of the aisle on the facility.

Talks lasted longer than six hours.

“We have a tremendous amount of trespassing, used drug needles left on our property. Individuals coming onto our properties…intimidating and scaring folks. It’s an unacceptable history, and we don’t want to have that intensified with a 64,000 and 102-bed facility located in the same residential neighborhood,” said Penelope Hayes, a Golden Gate Estates resident who lives nearby the proposed facility.

Hayes, who is leading the movement against the facilities construction on a wooded property neighboring her home, tells NBC2 News her group is not against the facility itself but is opposed to its location.

“Our position is that there are better sites … if the time is taken to care about us … as individuals … as families … We are a population that also needs to be protected and happy and safe in our homes. We’ve actually experienced our own mental health issues over the stress of this,” said Hayes.

Advocates for the David Lawrence Mental Health Center’s expansion tell NBC2 News that as the population of Collier County grows, their center has become overrun.

“Just based on population — and Collier County has doubled in size in the last 20 years or so … we are going to have more people struggling with these needs. Sadly what we’ve been doing for the last few years in Collier County is sending hundreds of our residents out of Collier County to receive services simply because we don’t have enough bed capacity here,” said Scott Burgess, the CEO of the David Lawrence Center.

The DLC says that patients have been outsourced as far as Sarasota County due to large influxes of Baker Act cases in Collier County. Facilities such as SalusCare in Lee County remain closed due to Hurricane Ian.

“If it was a heart attack … if it was cancer … we would not tolerate a situation in which we have immediate access. Why is that ok for behavioral health services? It’s not,” said Burgess.

Baker Act cases are the primary clients of the David Lawrence and other mental health facilities across the state.

“To be under the Baker Act — you have to be a danger to yourself or a danger to others. You are going through some significant struggle. If we don’t have a bed available… We have to bring that child to the next county,” said Burgess.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO has processed the following amount of Baker Act cases since 2020.

2020 – 1,570

2021 – 1,743

2022 – 1,765

2023 (so far) – 169

The construction and proposition of this expansion project and mental health facility are an ongoing story. Count on NBC2 News to bring you updates when a decision is made and when new information comes into our newsroom.

