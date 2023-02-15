Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
La Jolla Light

Our Readers Write: Infrastructure maintenance, Children's Pool, book 'rescue'

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvFid_0knYHMax00

Letters to the editor:

Stairway painter deserves reward, not rebuke

Regarding “It needed to be done: Resident paints stairway railings at Windansea Beach without San Diego’s approval,” Feb. 9, La Jolla Light ):

Joseph McGoldrick should receive a medal from the mayor for his actions. Instead, “the city will inspect his work to see if the paint can withstand the seaside elements and meets city standards.”

Ha! Even if it deteriorates after one year, it'll be a lot better than the dangerous condition the railings and stairs were in.

As for the Get It Done app, with the help of then-Councilwoman Barbara Bry, I filed several complaints with that app about broken sidewalks and crossings in The Village, only to have them rejected two years later!

The best way for La Jolla to get things done would be to secede from the city.

Lewis Goodman

— — —

No wonder our infrastructure is failing

“It needed to be done,” said Joseph McGoldrick. Thank you, Joseph McGoldrick..

Nothing illustrates the city of San Diego’s ineptitude with the management of its public infrastructure maintenance obligations more clearly than Mr. McGoldrick’s desire to make his community better. San Diego city spokesman Anthony Santacroce’s comments on McGoldrick’s good deed explains why La Jolla suffers daily with virtually no maintenance of its streets and other failing infrastructure.

For the Joseph McGoldrick wannabes in La Jolla, Mr. Santacroce says Mr. McGoldrick should have “brought this up with his community planning group, attended a meeting, brought it up with his council representative … to advocate for it.” Since when did routine city maintenance items require a resident to attend a meeting and advocate?

San Diego should be scheduling maintenance of its infrastructure as part of its operations and existence. Taxpayers pay for city departments with budgets and employees for their city government to manage and maintain its public infrastructure.

The city’s Santacroce “also lamented that residents seem to have ‘an arbitrary timeline’ as to when work should be done through the Get It Done app.” Anyone who has used the Get It Done app knows it is a waste of time. In 2021, I made a Get It Done app request for the city to replace a collapsing storm sewer drain at La Jolla Shores Drive and Avenida de la Playa (which leads directly to the ocean). Two years later, it sits untouched, with the steel rebar showing and deteriorating daily. Get it done!

Unfortunately, Mr. Santacroce’s comments do not bode well for La Jolla’s infrastructure future. If citizens need to attend hearings to “advocate” for the city to paint a handrail which had been neglected by the city for years, what chance do La Jolla residents have of seeing their streets repaired and replaced?

It is a sad state of affairs at City Hall. Well-meaning citizens spend their time and money performing the city’s work. Instead of a thank you, or perhaps recognition by the city, Joseph McGoldrick was scolded. Mr. Santacroce’s ire should be directed toward the person in the department of beaches who had shirked his/her responsibility to paint the fence.

The attitude needs to change within City Hall. Citizens are the customers of the city, not vice versa.

Ted Levis

— — —

With Children’s Pool maintenance, wishes can come true

A recent opinion piece, “Children’s Pool seawall should not be repaired” (Feb. 2, Our Readers Write, La Jolla Light ), asserted that the Children’s Pool is too polluted for human use and should be left to the seals, despite the author’s wish to “return the Children’s Pool to the condition that it was in when Ellen Browning Scripps donated it … .”

The Children’s Pool was built almost 100 years ago, with considerable attention to social, structural and environmental concerns. We understand that sluiceways were embedded to assure both structural viability (by reducing the pressure of the tide) and clean water (via continuous circulation). By investing in overdue maintenance and reopening the sluiceways, which were never meant to be closed, the Children’s Pool could become a safe destination again.

The seals will leave. Water circulation will cause the sandy beach to recede, and the seals will naturally relocate along the extensive California coastline.

Letting it go to the seals, though, is simply not a viable option. As the structure destabilizes and pollution escalates, the seals will move to a more hospitable home anyway. Neglected maintenance merely kicks the proverbial can down the road, leaving La Jolla with a safety hazard and one of the most polluted beaches in Southern California.

La Jollans have no option other than to remedy this failure. We must reinstate the required maintenance. In doing this, we can assure that the Children’s Pool delights La Jolla and its visitors for the next 100 years and, in so doing, fulfill a few wishes.

Stephanie Kelly

— — —

Children’s Pool repair would be money poorly spent

Interesting that we are now asked to pay for a barrier wall to protect not the children at the “Children’s Pool” beach, but the seals.

Since the takeover of the beach by the seals, approved by those who do not live here, why spend $2 million on a wall? These funds are better spent on the city's infrastructure that people actually use.

Suzanne Klein

— — —

Don’t ‘rescue’ Little Free Library books

Regarding "The story of a La Jolla book rescuer" (Guest Commentary, Feb. 2, La Jolla Light ):

I love stories about people who read and love books. The story of having to downsize her personal collection of books is painfully familiar to me, and I sympathize.

I found this one disturbing, however. The Guest Commentary reads as if Ms. [Mimi] Sells takes books, “rescues” them, as she puts it, but keeps them and sometimes might pass one on to a friend of hers.

Ms. Sells apparently doesn't understand the function of Little Free Libraries. LFLs are to trade books with others who love reading and to return those borrowed books for others to read.

Tom Parker

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

Letters published in the La Jolla Light express views from readers about community matters. Submissions of related photos also are welcome. Letters reflect the writers’ opinions and not necessarily those of the newspaper staff or publisher. Letters are subject to editing. To share your thoughts in this public forum, email them with your first and last names and city or neighborhood of residence to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com . You also can submit a letter online at lajollalight.com/submit-a-letter-to-the-editor . The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday for publication in that week's paper. Letters without the writer’s name cannot be published. Letters from the same person are limited to one in a 30-day period. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Our Readers Write: Bird Rock signs
San Diego, CA9 hours ago
New programs and events for all ages to debut at La Jolla Recreation Center
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
New buildings, math questions, new sports and more: La Jolla's public schools discuss changes
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
La Jolla News Nuggets: Seadragon update; Valentine's party for homeless; $35,000 for 'Tea by the Sea'; more
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Our Readers Write: Windansea stairway, Children's Pool seals
San Diego, CA7 days ago
Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb. 24-March 3
San Diego, CA6 days ago
'WAVES on the Potomac': La Jolla native's first novel highlights women's service during World War II
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Pulitzer-winning UCSD composer Roger Reynolds to be inducted into American Academy of Arts and Letters
San Diego, CA5 days ago
People in Your Neighborhood: La Jolla High student leads fundraising effort for cancer research
San Diego, CA7 days ago
La Jolla crime and public safety news: Man falls from cliff at Black's Beach; police blotter
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Messy red curbs in Windansea raise red flags but were actually the work of San Diego
San Diego, CA10 days ago
State Assembly bill could add 'blue carbon' step to development process in La Jolla
San Diego, CA9 days ago
Polishing the Jewel: Gift of succulents helps La Jolla's Classic Burger put best front forward
San Diego, CA9 days ago
State Supreme Court deals another defeat to San Diego Unified's student COVID-19 vaccination mandate
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Plan for Bird Rock neighborhood signs is 'moving ahead' following approval from property owners
San Diego, CA11 days ago
Unhappy with ambulance response times, San Diego plans to take over staffing and billing control from Falck
San Diego, CA10 days ago
Photo gallery: 240 attend La Jolla gala celebrating first anniversary of St. Sarkis Armenian Church
San Diego, CA11 days ago
Appeals court to reconsider dismissed lawsuit over woman's in-custody death after La Jolla arrest
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Robins are flocking to San Diego — including La Jolla — and no one knows why
San Diego, CA14 days ago
'Neglected by the city': La Jolla Town Council looks for answers from San Diego about street repairs
San Diego, CA14 days ago
'Moving in a positive direction': La Jolla Shores group hears about median improvements at 'The Throat'
San Diego, CA15 days ago
Guest commentary: San Diego would make a premier West Coast blue tech hub
San Diego, CA14 days ago
La Jolla Village merchants group approves design for directional signs
San Diego, CA16 days ago
La Jolla Shores Association gives initial OK to bylaw changes that would allow meetings to stay online
San Diego, CA16 days ago
Jury rejects claim that patient woke up during surgery performed by UCSD Medical Center
San Diego, CA10 days ago
From Cubs to Boys: Six in La Jolla Scout troop take the bridge to the next level
San Diego, CA13 days ago
La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
San Diego, CA13 days ago
La Jolla Historical Society celebrates 60th anniversary of making the old new
San Diego, CA18 days ago
'Creating a better world': Local strangers meet for a seaside dinner party in La Jolla
San Diego, CA20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy