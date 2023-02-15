All WV middle and high schools to receive fentanyl education through film

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new campaign hopes to address the counterfeit pill and fentanyl crisis among young kids in West Virginia.

GameChangers is launching its “One Pill Can Kill” campaign and featured the film to all West Virginia middle and high schools.

The initiative hopes to spark conversations among parents, kids, teachers and students about the dangers of fentanyl and fake drugs.

“Everyone knows we are in a deadly crisis, and anything we can do to educate our students and parents will help save lives,” West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools David Roach said. “Our students are our future and our number one priority, and we must do everything we can to protect them and keep them safe. I thank GameChanger for providing such a comprehensive and well-done program at no cost to our schools.”

The was film produced by GameChangers and Los Angeles-based FGPG Productions and features former West Virginia University women’s basketball standout Meg Bulger. Along with the film the campaign offers resources for parents, grandparents, and guardians, including a letter detailing the GameChangers program, a link to the film, and a parent tool kit.

