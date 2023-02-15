Open in App
Wausau, WI
See more from this location?
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

By Shereen Siewert,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268ozo_0knYGcqM00

The Marathon County Public Library will offer a job search basics class on Feb. 22 from 1-4:45 p.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Make an email address, create a resume and start searching for a job online! Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, call 715-261-7230.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nw5Di_0knYGcqM00

Adults can learn the basics of saving seeds from their garden during a free class on Feb. 23 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class will be held from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated again from 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register for the 10 a.m. class, visit https://bit.ly/3DznyW9. To register for the 6 p.m. class, visit https://bit.ly/3JEssVB. For more information, call 715-261-1230.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wausau, WI newsLocal Wausau, WI
Wausau area restaurant health inspections
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Marathon County Public Library sets March story time dates
Wausau, WI3 days ago
More than 1,100 sign petition asking Wausau School Board to halt district restructuring plan
Wausau, WI17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wausau police investigating resident’s death, prompting renewed calls for homeless advocacy
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Wausau area obituaries February 27, 2023
Wausau, WI14 hours ago
Hundreds sign petition to halt Wausau School District restructuring, hold referendum
Wausau, WI3 days ago
UPDATE: Wausau meeting on homeless action, new department of social development postponed due to weather
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Your Words: Citizens should urge city to pass Wausau’s Greenhouse Gas Resolution
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Rising construction costs, existing zoning codes among barriers to affordable housing in Wausau
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Disability Resource Fair to be held at Wausau West
Wausau, WI6 days ago
Winter storm warning continues in Wausau with snow and ice snarling traffic
Wausau, WI18 hours ago
Neighbors’ Place to host benefit show
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Marathon County: Expect Friday AM closures on I-39, Hwy. 29
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Aspirus Scholars named to tackle physician shortage
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Wausau issues snow emergency
Wausau, WI6 days ago
Recipe of the Week: Simple but perfect vegetable soup
Rothschild, WI2 days ago
UW-Stevens Point to host Educators Rising Wisconsin conference
Stevens Point, WI4 days ago
Election results: Mosinee School Board
Mosinee, WI6 days ago
Wausau West’s Debroux among first-team picks to 2022-23 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Hockey Team
Wausau, WI13 hours ago
DCE to host seminar on building resilient community
Weston, WI6 days ago
Investigation underway after human remains found in Marathon County fire
Elderon, WI4 days ago
Crews respond to fire on Wausau’s southeast side
Wausau, WI4 days ago
UPDATE: 1dead, 1 injured in head-on snowmobile crash
Tomahawk, WI2 days ago
Wausau East announces honor roll
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Country-rock pioneers Pure Prairie League bring influential sound to the stage in Wausau
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Merrill man sentenced in federal fraud case
Merrill, WI3 days ago
Wausau committee approves proposal on reducing greenhouse gas emissions
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Wausau West’s Savannah Danielson advances to finals at WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Election results: 2 advance in Kronenwetter
Kronenwetter, WI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy